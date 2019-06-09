Critically acclaimed novelist Kim Hooper will be at Rediscovered Books on June 13 celebrating the release of her new novel "Tiny," billed as "a tragic yet ultimately hopeful story about a tiny house built by grief in the middle of nowhere California."
Hooper is also the author of "Cherry Blossoms" and "People Who Knew Me," the latter which was hailed as “refreshingly raw and honest” by the Wall Street Journal. She is described as "a textured and compassionate writer whose characters feel like people you know and love and deeply care for."
I recently reached out to Hooper and we talked about her new novel, the healing power of writing about grief, her obsession with tiny houses, and, well, life and all that jazz.
Jeanne Huff: Can you tell us a little about yourself, where you were born and raised, what your own childhood was like?
Kim Hooper: I was born and raised in southern California, in the San Fernando Valley. My childhood was great. My parents were both physical therapists. I have one younger sister — we’re just about 21 months apart. We lived in the suburbs and did all the usual suburban things. There were sports teams and ice cream trucks and a plethora of pets. I suppose my childhood was a bit of the American Dream.
JH: Did you always want to be a writer?
KH: I never really thought being a writer was a “thing.” From the time I learned to write, I loved it. I remember writing stories in elementary school, on the paper with the wide lines. It was something I was naturally drawn to. As I got older and started thinking about what I wanted to “be,” it seemed like a writer was the best choice. I didn’t seek to make a living as a novelist though, which was a smart decision, in retrospect. Instead, I became a copywriter, working for marketing and advertising agencies. That pays the bills so that I can write freely and without pressure.
JH: What is the first thing you ever wrote?
KH: I don’t think I remember the first thing I ever wrote, but the first thing I wrote that made me fall in love with storytelling was in third grade. We had to write our own versions of fairy tales and I just loved the assignment. I remember standing in front of the class and feeling so overjoyed reading my story. That was saying something because I was very shy.
JH: In this book, "Tiny," a young couple are dealing with the unspeakable: the sudden tragic loss of their child in an accident. They each approach their grief differently. What compelled you to write about grief?
KH: I started writing this book when my husband and I were going through our own grieving process. I had several pregnancy losses, including the loss of a baby boy in the second trimester. I had to write about grief in order to understand it. My husband and I grieved very differently, and this book was my way of coming to peace with that. I won’t give away the ending of the book, but my personal story has a happy ending — we had a baby girl in October 2017.
JH: One of the book's characters ends up living in a small 100-square-foot house. How did you research this?
KH: I became intrigued by tiny houses when I first read a story about a woman named Dee Williams in the New York Times about five years ago. She simplified her life and moved into an 84-square-foot house, and I completely understood this choice. There is something so freeing about limiting the clutter, physically and mentally. It didn’t make sense for me to live in a tiny house myself (I have a space-loving husband and several pets, and now a daughter), so I did the next best thing by putting a character in one. I read several tiny house blogs, as well as books by people who built their own tiny houses. And, of course, there’s no shortage of tiny house shows on TV now.
I would like to rent a tiny house for a weekend, just to have the experience. I’m looking into doing that soon.
JH: What is your writing process — do you start with an idea or do you work from an outline or storyboard?
KH: I cannot outline. Usually, I just start with a scene or a line in my head and let the story develop from there. For me, outlines kill the joy of discovery. I like to figure out the plot as I go.
JH: Who or what inspires you?
KH: Inspiration is a funny thing. It’s hard to put into words. There are times I see something on the news and think, “That would be an amazing book,” but, for whatever reason, I’m just not compelled to write it myself. It’s a mystery to me why certain ideas seem to have teeth and others don’t. Most of my stories are about people finding their way on difficult emotional journeys. I’m inspired by the complexity of life — difficult choices, strange circumstances. I feel like I explore extremes in order to make sense of smaller scale dramas in my own life.
JH: Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
KH: I love Liane Moriarty. She has this way of balancing drama with humor that always entertains me. I’ll read anything and everything by Jodi Picoult, Colleen Oakley, Caroline Leavitt, Maggie O’Farrell, Tom Perrotta, Jeffrey Eugenides. I just love authors who capture human emotion in a way that makes me feel understood. I’m drawn to flawed characters and storylines that have heartbreak but, ultimately, hope.
JH: What did you learn from writing this book?
KH: I learned that there’s no right or wrong way to grieve. I learned that life is not fair. I know this seems like a basic thing that all of us must know, but I really did not embrace this truth until I went through my own losses. Sometimes, things just happen, without rhyme or reason. It’s a terrifying thing to accept but doing so can be liberating.
JH: What do you hope others will take away with them from reading "Tiny?"
KH: I hope those dealing with their own heartbreaks (past or present) will feel a connection with these characters. I read in order to feel less alone. I love when characters make me feel like I’m not as weird as I thought I was. Even though most of us read by ourselves, it really is a time to connect with others.
JH: What do you like to do for fun?
KH: Fun for me is hanging out with my daughter and my husband. I also love running, yoga, reading, cooking, trying new restaurants, craft beer.
JH: What would even your closest friends be surprised to find out about you?
KH: I’ve been skydiving twice. Generally, I’m a cautious person so this factoid surprises even me sometimes.
JH: What’s next for you?
KH: I’m finishing up a short story collection. After I had my daughter, I didn’t feel like I had the time or energy to write a novel, so I’ve been piecing together these short stories, which has been so fun. I want to start a new novel in the next few months. I’ve had an idea lingering in my head for months and it’s starting to scream at me. That’s how I know it’s time.