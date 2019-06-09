Summer in the Sun Valley area can’t be beat; the mountains are home to some of the best hiking, camping, and mountain biking in the state.
The music scene in the Wood River Valley is worth taking note of, too.
And in addition to great concert lineups, there is a plethora of free music listening opportunities in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue the whole summer long.
Check out our summer lineup for events like Ketch’em Alive, Jazz in the Park, and the famous Sun Valley Summer Symphony.
Ketch’em Alive
Perhaps the best-known of Ketchum’s free music events, Ketch’em Alive is a concert series held Tuesdays during summer from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Forest Service Park in downtown Ketchum. There is food and drink for sale although picnicking is common and encouraged and dancing is a must. This year’s season will run from June 18 to August 13 and includes a lineup of genres from rock to worldbeat to folk.
“Ketch’em Alive weekly concerts are a great opportunity for out-of-town visitors to observe and mingle with the community of Ketchum locals, while enjoying music in the shadow of Bald Mountain at ideal summer temperatures,” said Will Caldwell, co-founder of Ketch’em Alive.
Jazz in the Park
Run by the same folks as Ketch’em Alive, Jazz in the Park is another free music series taking place Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ketchum Rotary Park. Many of Idaho’s best jazz musicians play this fun event and picnicking on the grass is encouraged. This year’s season will run from June 23 to July 28.
Wicked Wednesdays
The Hailey restaurant’s concerts kick off at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday with a local band. The main act then plays until dusk. Proceeds from beer and raffle sales will go to a different charity each Wednesday.
Warfield Concerts on the Corner Summer Music Series
On Sunday nights (and select Fridays) through the summer, enjoy local musicians as you sip a cocktail or beer on the rooftop deck, 8 to 11 p.m., June 23 to September 8.
Mahoney’s Bar & Grill Summer Family Concert Series
Mahoney’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue will run their free family concert series this summer on the deck, with remaining concerts June 13 to September 1. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.
Hotel Ketchum Thursdays in the Backyard
On Thursday evenings throughout September, The Backyard at Hotel Ketchum has live music, craft cocktails, yard games, and food specials, everything you need for a perfect evening at your fingertips. Bring your pups and your pals.
Sun Valley Summer Symphony
The Sun Valley Summer Symphony will hold their annual free summer concert series July 29 through August 22. These are extraordinary, admission-free performances that take place in a spectacular setting at the Sun Valley Pavilion and offer something for everyone whether it’s Mozart and Bach masterpieces for classical music aficionados or music from outer space for the family.
This summer the festival celebrates two milestones: 35 seasons of music making as well as 25 years under the direction of Music Director Alasdair Neale. This season will feature three guest artists in residence, an exploration of chamber orchestra masterpieces, evenings of French composers and Gershwin favorites, family-friendly performances, and stirring symphonic works, including Mahler’s mighty Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
“For this 35th anniversary season, I’m delighted to be able to bring so many outstanding guest artists to Sun Valley for our audiences,” said Neale. “I’m especially grateful that they will spend time here, mingling with our patrons and with students in our Music Institute programs.
Additionally, 30-minute pre-concert chats will offer insight to each night’s concert 45 minutes before the performance on the lawn next to the Paver Bar. And a kids’ music tent at the back of the Pavilion lawn during performances provides an area for children ages 4 to 8 to explore music with local music educator Lisa Pettit for free.
Ketch 'Em Alive
June 18: Pandas and People
June 25: Tumbling Dice
July 2: Swagger
July 9: Scott Pemberton Band
July 16: Kuinka
July 23: Pixie and the Partygrass Boys
July 30: Gene Avaro Band
August 6: Lukewarm
August 13: The Heaters
Jazz in the Park
June 23: Alan Pennay and friends
June 30: Frim Fram Four
July 7: Nicole Christensen and friends
July 14: Darynn Dean
July 21: Mitchell-Gregory Project
July 28: Idaho Falls Big Band
Wicked Wednesdays
June 19: Power Steering
June 26: Shop Dog
July 3: Black Wolf
July 10: Jukebox Widow Makers
July 17: Doughaus
July 24: Red Light Challenge
July 31: Kim Stocking Band
August 7: Tumbling Dice
August 14: Pony Up
Warfield Concerts on the Corner Summer Music Series
June 23: Josh Kelly Band
June 29: Bread & Circus
June 30: High Mountain Heard
July 5: The Pisten Bullys
July 7: Army of Pines
July 14: Pony Up
July 21: Unofficial: Secuestrado
July 28: The Pisten Bullys
August 2: Strange Hotels
August 4: Army of Pines
August 11: Shop Dog — Pt. 1
August 18: WARFIELD CLOSED
August 25: Bloom from Bread & Circus
September 1: Shop Dog — Pt. 2
September 8: Hurdy Gurdy Girls
Mahoney's Bar & Grill Summer Family Concert Series
June 13: Kip Attaway
June 20: Tylor & the Train Robbers
June 27: Neckid Rednecks
July 4: Like a Rocket
July 11: Tumbling Dice
July 18: Bread & Circus
July 25: Dustin Schaeffer & Band
August 1: Tony Holiday Band
August 8: Pony Up
August 15: McKenna Faith
August 22: George DeVore
August 29: The Kim Stocking Band
September 1: Sequestrado
Hotel Ketchum Thursdays in the Backyard
Summer lineup TBD.
Sun Valley Summer Symphony
July 29: Mozart and Bach Violin Masterpieces
July 30: The 20th Century Chamber Orchestra
August 1: Thibaudet and Capuçon in Recital
August 2: An Evening with Richard Strauss
August 4: Thibaudet Plays Gershwin
August 5: A French Evening with Gautier Capuçon
August 7: Beethoven’s 7th
August 8: Beethoven and Shostakovich Quartets
August 10: Family Concert: Kids’ Choice — 5 Minutes That Made Me Love Classical Music
August 13: Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony
August 14: Mason Bates and Mozart
August 17: Pops Night: The Music of George Gershwin
August 18: Music Inspired by Outer Space
August 19: Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music
August 22: Mahler's 2nd Symphony