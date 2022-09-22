Concordia Development Plan

The development plan that's been proposed by Concordia Development Group.

 Photo provided by Concordia Development Group

Concordia Development Group (CDG), who have proposed an upcoming development off Groveland Road in Blackfoot, are holding a neighborhood meeting to discuss the project.

The meeting will take place on September 23 in the Get Found First building, located at 126 West Bridge Street, at 6:00 p.m.

