Contractors, consultants, and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters staff have conducted assessments of buildings on Temple Square and Church headquarters following Wednesday’s earthquake, according to the website newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/.
“Thankfully, there was no structural damage to any buildings in that area. All buildings at church headquarters have reopened, although they remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the website.
Several church facilities on Salt Lake City’s west side – including the Humanitarian Center and Deseret Manufacturing facility – appear to have sustained structural damage which is currently being assessed. The Beehive Clothing manufacturing plant also sustained some damage to the interior of the building. All those facilities remain closed until further notice.
Additionally, 12 meetinghouses likewise appear to have sustained structural damage and will require further assessment. Most of these meetinghouses are located in the Magna area.
Original Statement March 18
Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement Wednesday morning to media:
This morning at 7:09 a.m. MDT, Salt Lake City experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. No injuries have been reported to Church employees. Until further notice, all Church headquarter facilities are closed to evaluate the safety of our buildings.
The Salt Lake Temple, which is undergoing a seismic upgrade, sustained minor damage during Wednesday morning’s earthquake. The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple’s smaller spire stones. No workers were injured. Crews on the job site have been sent home for the day, and a full assessment is underway to determine needs going forward. This event emphasizes why this project is so necessary to preserve this historic building and create a safer environment for all our patrons and visitors.