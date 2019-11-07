A hidden gem for outdoors folks can be found in southern Bingham County, between Pingree and Springfield.
The area is known as McTucker or McTucker Ponds but it encompasses a larger area that includes McTucker Creek, part of American Falls Reservoir and the Snake River, Springfield Lake, and Crystal Springs. Collectively, much of this large expanse is managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, and Idaho Department of Fish and Game. However, private land is intermixed so it’s always wise to consult a map if planning a visit.
McTucker Ponds include a cluster of eight ponds surrounded by willows, cottonwoods, and Russian olives. Pond 8 is routinely stocked by IDFG but other ponds also contain fish. It’s a great place for a family outing because there are many places for kids to fish and explore. IDFG stocked almost 2,000 channel catfish into Pond 8 in 2019 and this should offer an unusual gamefish for Bingham County anglers. The proximity of McTucker to the Snake River provides additional fishing opportunities.
The area supports a healthy pheasant population but these birds are notoriously difficult to hunt because of thick expanses of cover. Still, I’ve talked to hunters that claimed to have reasonable success using Labradors and springer spaniels to flush pheasants before the gun. It also helps that both breeds are exceptionally good at finding downed birds.
Duck hunters also find success along the Snake River, McTucker Creek, and small wetlands found throughout the area. I’ve spent many pleasant days hunting ducks over a spread of decoys along a Snake River sandbar adjacent to McTucker.
Both mule and white-tailed deer are fairly common and a few elk and moose can also be found in the area. Because of the big game numbers, McTucker is popular with bowhunters. If you encounter a blind or tree stand try to avoid unnecessary disturbance or lingering near these sites. Treat other hunters the same way you would like to be treated.
Within just a few miles of McTucker, hunters, anglers, and others will find access to the upper end of American Falls Reservoir. This part of the reservoir is favored by local anglers and duck hunters. Crystal Springs and Springfield Lake are also nearby. Crystal Springs is heavily stocked with rainbow trout. The pond has several docks for fishing as well as an outhouse. It’s another family friendly area. Springfield Lake is managed by IDFG as a trophy trout water where the trout limit is two and none under 20 inches can be kept. No bait is allowed and single barbless hooks are required. The lake is most effectively fished using a float tube or pontoon boat.
The entire area is also very popular with bird watchers. Many species of birds occupy the variety of upland, wetland, and riverine habitats. American Falls Reservoir can have extensive mud flats and is an excellent spot for observing a diversity of shore birds. Several years ago, the head of the Idaho State Youth Soccer Association was conducting coaching clinics in our area. He told me that he very much wanted to see a bald eagle. This was an easy request to fulfill. I simply drove him to the McTucker area and he was thrilled to see several bald eagles.
For unknown reasons, the McTucker area is tough for some individuals to find. To get there from Blackfoot, take state Highway 39 toward Aberdeen. Between Pingree and Springfield turn south onto 1700 West (there is an IDFG sportsmen’s access sign) and go 2.7 miles to a “T” in the road. Turn right and go one mile on 1075 South (River Road) to a “T” in the road and turn left into the McTucker Ponds complex.