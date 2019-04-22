A male sage grouse trying to impress a group of hens, at left, near the base of the Rattlesnake Range in southwest Natrona County, Wyo., in 2014. Four conservation groups have asked a judge to block a Trump administration plan allowing drilling, mining and other activities in seven western states they say will harm sage grouse. Western Watersheds Project and other groups asked for the injunction in U.S. District Court in Idaho late last week for Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, California and Oregon. (Alan Rogers/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)