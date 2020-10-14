BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot made comments online to remind members of the community that Cannon Structures will have the Riverton Road overpass closed for six weeks to complete necessary repairs to the structure.
The overpass sustained damage a while back when a dump truck pulling a trailer with a backhoe on it smashed into the underpass on the freeway with the boom of the excavator. Following that impact, the city found it best to shut down traffic across the overpass so that if the structure was deemed unsafe, they would not be allowing vehicles to cross it in that state.
The closure is scheduled to last six weeks and an alternative route has been marked with maps available on the City of Blackfoot Facebook page.
The map reroutes the traffic to Frontage Road and will bring them into town on West Bridge Street. If traveling through the area, make sure to leave early enough to travel through the detour without having issues.