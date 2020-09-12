Idaho Falls School District 91 has 11 students and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The district also has nearly 150 students districtwide who are isolating because they were in close contact with those who've tested positive.
Those numbers were release to school district parents in a Friday afternoon email from Superintendent George Boland. Boland said in the email that he planned to send the email updates "every Friday for the foreseeable future to provide parents with information about conditions in our schools and also address questions and concerns as they arise."
The positive COVID-19 cases include:
— Two siblings at Edgemont Elementary School
— Two siblings at Fox Hollow Elementary School
— Three Skyline High School students
— Four Idaho Falls High School students
— An administrator at Eagle Rock, one teacher at Fox Hollow, Taylorview and A.H. Bush respectively, a clerical employee at Compass Academy and a contract employee at Idaho Falls High School.
Boland asked families to continue preventive measures and to be vigilant in following the guidance from local health officials, which includes:
— Stay home when you’re sick
— Stay 6 feet apart from others whenever possible
— Wear a mask when you can’t stay 6 feet apart
— Wash your hands frequently and/or use hand sanitizer