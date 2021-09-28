Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The six deaths reported already this week raise the pandemic death toll in Eastern Idaho Public Health to the grim milestone.
The deaths were all reported in the eight counties that span Eastern Idaho Public Health, including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. In total, the health district is home to 245,825 people — nearly a quarter million, according to 2020 Census figures compiled by the Post Register.
One man among the six reported dead this week was 50 years old. Last week, four people in their 50s and one in their 30s were reported dead from the infectious disease.
Eastern Idaho recorded 12 new deaths last week, bringing the regional weekly death rate to a high last seen in January, while the state was exiting a monthslong case sure that nearly overwhelemed hospital systems. Weekly virus deaths in the region peaked at 18 in the week ending Nov. 21.
About 65% (196) of the region’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Bonneville County. Roughly nine in 10 deaths occurred among people age 60 or older. Nearly 62% (185) of the region’s deaths were among males.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.