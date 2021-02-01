At 9 a.m. Saturday, Eastern Idaho Public Health opened registration for 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors, who state vaccine planners made eligible for shots Monday. It's unclear when all appointments were fully booked. Some seniors claimed it happened within minutes.
Lucy Lemmon, 83, got up early Saturday, brewed her morning coffee and waited until she couldn't wait anymore.
She called five minutes before the health district's vaccine scheduling hotline officially opened, excited about the prospect of finally getting protection against COVID-19.
Busy, the line buzzed. She kept trying throughout the day but finally gave up around 5 p.m.
Kim Davis sat at her computer at 8:55 a.m. Once the site opened for scheduling, Davis clacked away at her keyboard. In 40 seconds, Davis secured a slot for her 76-year-old mother.
Determining which lucky eastern Idaho seniors could get the first few COVID-19 vaccine doses was a "race to see (if) you could type the fastest," one person commented on Facebook.
While some seniors kept calling throughout the day, the health district announced in a Facebook post at 12:11 p.m. Saturday that no appointments were left. Later, the health district said all appointments had been booked "within 20 minutes."
"Our experience today also helped identify some areas for improvement, which we will quickly work to address," the health district said.
Seniors who were filling out their online forms, or waiting for their calls to be answered to the health district’s hotline, were told they’d just have to wait.
It was the first day in what the health district says could be an "at least 12 week" process to give the vaccine to all seniors who want shots. In eastern Idaho, health officials estimate about 30,000 people age 65 and up are eligible. Statewide, more than a quarter-million seniors can get shots.
For many seniors, it tested the patience that state vaccine planners were pleading for.
"They told me for a long time, 'Just wait until February, and you'll be sure to get the vaccine,’" Lemmon, of Idaho Falls, said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "Well, it's February, and I am no closer right now than I have ever been."
Lemmon's granddaughter, Chelci Weeks, said she tried to find an appointment for Lemmon online. One showed up for Feb. 8, but it disappeared as Weeks tried filling out the form.
"I have just about given up on even trying to get it because I'm old, and I have other things to do than trying to sit on this phone day in and day out trying to get a shot," Lemmon said.
She's tired of building her hopes up for a vaccine. She'll get excited, and think "Today's the day I'll get a shot." But, "it never happens," Lemmon said.
Davis helps her mom, whose first language is Japanese, with medical matters frequently. They had planned last month for Davis to take charge on scheduling her mother a shot. Finding an appointment was "accessible" for Davis. But for seniors, "it would be drastically different," Davis said.
The health district wrote that "all providers are having the same challenges with extremely limited supply." The Idaho Press reported that similarly high demands flooded public health scheduling services over the weekend in the Treasure Valley.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health in Pocatello said in a news release that it saw "overwhelming" demand, with almost 4,000 appointments filling up quick.
With vaccine demand outpacing supply, Davis knew Eastern Idaho Public Heath was in a jam.
"For the sake of fairness, yes things could've been done a little bit different, and they still can in the future," Davis said. "But on the flipside, I hope that people will have a little bit of patience with our health department because I know it can't be easy for them."
Facebook comments said the process could be more equitable. One person suggested a lottery.
The health district replied to those comments on Facebook, thanking people for their feedback. Agency spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in a text message that the health district plans to have a Zoom meeting to address vaccine rollout questions later this week. A date and time are still pending.
"We want to make sure we have a solid plan in place moving forward (for scheduling vaccination appointments) before we comment as to avoid any further confusion," Taylor wrote in a text message.
"We are hopeful that the vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks. While we understand so many are very eager to receive the vaccine, we must ask for your patience," the health district wrote on Facebook. The health district's vaccine scheduling phone hotline and website will open again at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
In previous groups of people eligible for the vaccine, many people who worked in health care, law enforcement, child care or long-term care facilities were under one roof or business. Even for some in those groups, though, vaccine efforts were spotty or delayed at times.
"Please know that we are working diligently to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to people as quickly as we can in the midst of the challenges we have with very limited vaccine supply," the health district wrote on Facebook. "Again, we ask for your patience as we work through this monumental undertaking as quickly as possible."
Bonnie Taylor, 69, in Rigby didn't know who to call. Last week, she heard from authorities at Jefferson County that she should call the health district. At 9 a.m. sharp Saturday, she gripped the landline while her husband held his cellphone. They called for 90 minutes, off and on.
For the first hour, they'd hear the sharp ring indicating the line was busy. They soon gave up. Eventually, Taylor looked online at the health district's website and saw that both Broulim's Pharmacy and Community Care in Rigby were offering the shots. She called a few hours before dinnertime and got on their list to get a call back once they had appointments available.
"We're not upset or anything," Taylor said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "But it's just that we feel bad that we didn't know how to do it better. Both of us are very computer savvy. … It's just that we felt like we didn't know where to go for the information we needed."
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information about when the next vaccine scheduling time will occur.