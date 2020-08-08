When David Frisby got home, he slept
"I slept the whole next week," Frisby said in late July, just as he started feeling normal again. Days later, he finally tested negative for COVID-19 after four weeks of fighting the disease.
"I would go to bed and sleep for 14 hours. And then I would take two naps during the day, and go to bed at 5:30 until 7."
Most of those first few days out of the hospital, Frisby said, "I was on oxygen 24/7." But he was getting stronger every day.
When his fatigue began to die down, he mustered enough strength to walk through his backyard, past the stone water fountains he'd built behind his home a few miles away from the country club in Idaho Falls. "I tried to pull a few weeds in the garden. I'd just last a few minutes, and then I was done for the day.
"That's how I built things up. ... I got stronger all the time."
Frisby spent four days — mostly sleeping — at the intensive care unit at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
About a year ago, he had a bad run with influenza A that left him in the hospital. He smoked for 23 years and quit 23 years ago. He turned 61 last Saturday.
Frisby's progression with COVID-19 started slow. At first, it just felt like a cold. It intensified over the next ten days.
A fever set in between 101 and 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Home remedies didn't do the trick. "On the seventh day, I couldn't take it anymore. That's when I went into the hospital."
He got a rapid coronavirus test. Within a half-hour, it came back positive.
Doctors ran his chest through an X-Ray. His lungs were filling with fluid, showing signs of pneumonia.
He went into the ICU, was hooked to IVs delivering him Remdesivir, a common antiviral treatment for COVID-19. And he was offered a chance to take something else, a novel drug that's being tested in a small number of people to see whether it can prevent long-term lung damage, one of the many lasting complications suspected to be linked with COVID-19.
The next day, he became the first patient at the hospital to enroll in the trial. "'If there's anything anybody could learn, I'll take part in it,'" Frisby said.
Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease doctor in Idaho Falls, runs the treatment trial for the drug BLD-2660 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The trial is placebo-controlled and double-blinded, meaning neither patients nor doctors know who gets the drug and who gets the placebo. So far, three patients have taken part in the trial here.
Patients on the trial still receive other treatments, like Remdesivir, Nathan said, which attempts to slow down the rate at which the virus replicates itself. BLD-2660, meanwhile, attempts to reduce the tissue inflammation that some believe could be causing the respiratory disease to harm a range of organs. It does this by trying to reduce cytokine storms, a condition "when the immune system becomes overactive and it causes damage to people's bodies, including the lungs," Nathan explained.
Drugs like BLD-2660, called cytokine inhibitors, try to reduce the severity of those storms and, in turn, try to prevent tissue damage.
"Although most people that get COVID don’t have any lung damage, pneumonia that’s associated with COVID-19 can be very severe," Nathan said. "And if it progresses to a certain point, they can have long-lasting damage. And it could take months to improve, or it could be permanent."
BLD-2660 acts on one kind of enzyme, specifically, called Interleukin 6, that some think might be causing lung damage as part of these cytokine storms. The drug is in phase two of clinical trials, where a drug is tested for effectiveness, and researchers aim to have 120 patients enroll in the trial across dozens of locations in hope of completing the study by October. In Idaho Falls, Nathan's team is still recruiting participants from among those hospitalized with COVID-19.
"The goal is to prevent them from needing to go on the ventilator, or being intubated," said Jennifer Morrison, the research director at Dr. Nathan's private practice for infectious disease. Many people who are on ventilators for coronavirus complications later die.
More than a month after Frisby contracted the virus, he met with Post Register reporters last Wednesday outside his home.
He doesn’t know how he caught the virus.
He sees lots of people for work as an instructional technologist at Idaho National Laboratory. After he felt sick, he said he went home and stayed home, only returning after he tested negative. The weekend before he started feeling sick, he had a gathering with some 40 friends. But "nobody around me," Frisby said, not even his wife with whom he shares a bed, "nobody else has come down with this other than me."
Frisby compared his experience with COVID to his earlier experience with the flu which has one-sixth the death rate of COVID-19, according to national estimates.
"When I had the flu, I had the same issue with breathing." That's why he went to the hospital last year. "I guess COVID was a little bit more severe when you sit down and put it on paper and look at it, because I didn't have the severe fatigue and the severe fever, even though I did have a fever."
The similarities made it hard to discern COVID-19 from the flu: Both hit him hard. "At the time, if we didn't have (the pandemic), I would have thought it was the flu. It's tough," he said.