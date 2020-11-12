Bingham Memorial Hospital's intensive care unit in Blackfoot was full last Friday, southeastern Idaho health officials learned Thursday. It had four regular patients and one COVID-19 patient at that time.
"We are experiencing a higher patient census than previous years," Mark Baker, hospital spokesman, told the Post Register. He said "for the most part, we've almost always had a couple of beds available" in the five-bed ICU.
Baker said the hospital is consistently using between three to five traveling nurses to fill shifts, which he said is "a big difference" for the small hospital. Hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots in Idaho are seeing staffing concerns take center stage, Baker said.
"If there are nurses who are not actively working, for whatever reason, we would encourage them to look into getting back into the industry, back into the field and helping," he said.
The hospital capacity report by the Idaho Hospital Association includes data from as late as Nov. 6. Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said at a Thursday health board meeting that the association provided the health district with that data.
Total hospital beds weren't stressed significantly in the region, the data show. ICUs in some larger hospitals were filling up, but rural hospitals seemed much less stressed — though that could change quickly because they have few beds.
"Most of our smaller hospitals are doing pretty well, with the understanding though that one or two COVID patients, or high acuity patients for another kind of condition, can complicate things for them," Mann said.
Health care administrators have, for months, stressed that a hospital bed is only useful if staff are available to treat patients. However, hospital representatives told Eastern Idaho Public Health in early October that finding clear, defined metrics on staff capacity to signal risk levels is difficult.
Of the total 45 staffed ICU beds in Idaho Falls' hospitals, only 14 are available, two hospital representatives told the Post Register on Thursday. In Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the largest nearby hospital, doctors were treating 33 COVID-19 patients, with 11 in the ICU, said spokeswoman Coleen Niemann.
The "focus on ICU beds is important. But it is not the whole picture for the impact of a hospital," Niemann said in a phone interview, adding that staff resources are needed. "One-third of our current hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in our ICU."
"EIRMC has experienced high patient volume for months now, we've managed that. We have been adaptable and responsive to the situation. But the reality is the staffing needed to maintain a consistently high, sustained patient volume for months is very difficult. It is taxing on staff."
Idaho Falls Community Hospital had filled six of its 10 staffed ICU beds, COO Casey Jackman said. The hospital had 19 COVID-19 patients on its medical surge floor and two in its ICU.
"I have staff enough to admit 2 more COVID and 2 more non-COVID," Jackman wrote Thursday. He said Community Hospital has "seen a marked increase" in new coronavirus patients "coming to us through the ER that need admitting to the hospital for care. Last week we had 9 patients on the COVID floor. Today we have 19."
In Pocatello, two-thirds of Portneuf Medical Center's ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients on Nov. 6, according to the Idaho Hospital Association's report. One-third were non-COVID patients, leaving just 25% of beds available.
New coronavirus cases have been barreling upward in eastern and southeastern Idaho since October. Hospitalizations have climbed toward steadily high rates, prompting pleas from health care administrators for a state mask mandate as new virus patients stress hospital resources.
Eastern Idaho's health board has mandated masks and slightly restricted large gatherings in six of eight counties in its jurisdiction that have high rates of coronavirus spread. Neither rule is being regularly enforced. But while four counties are either at, or approaching, the region's highest risk level, it's unclear when the health board might issue more restrictions.
Southeastern Idaho's health board has not issued any restrictions, opting instead to recommend guidelines such as mask-wearing even while it considers all of eight counties in its jurisdiction to be at high risk for coronavirus spread.
Gov. Brad Little has continually refused calls for a statewide mask mandate, reiterating his push for local and regional governments to issue restrictions as they see fit.
For his part, two weeks ago, Little moved the state back to Stage 3 from Stage 4 of his four-step reopening plan. That move re-instituted some gathering restrictions, but does not include a mask mandate. Little is set to provide updates on the state's "next steps" with COVID-19 in a news conference on Friday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health also is promoting new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control that indicates masks can protect the wearer, in addition to preventing the wearer from spreading the virus to others.