The first draw of Eastern Idaho Public Health's vaccine lottery signup system for seniors and other eligible people is underway.
People who signed up before 8 a.m. Thursday should expect a call or text (depending on preferance) over the next 10 days to get an appointment time. Appointments will last from Feb. 15 until the end of March, according to the health district.
If you sign up after that deadline, the health district should call you between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26 to tell you when you can get a shot.
Are you eligible for a shot? Who else is administering the vaccine?
Here's a quick guide to eastern Idaho's vaccine rollout.
1: How do you get a shot?
If you want to go through the Eastern Idaho Public Health, which gets a third of the 2,500 doses that come to nearly 40 providers in the health district each week, sign up to be on its lottery by either completing the registration form online at eiph.idaho.gov or calling 208-533-3223.
In each county, several medical providers , including some family doctors, also are giving out shots. The other two-thirds of vaccine doses that are dedicated for a county are split evenly between health care providers and pharmacies, EIPH spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in an email.
If you can't get to an appointment for a medical reason (besides an active COVID-19 infection), you might be able to get assistance.
If you are considered home-bound, EIPH may pass information to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, which can help arrange plans for your vaccine appointment, Taylor said. The health district doesn't have strict criteria to determine whether a person is "home-bound," Taylor said.
2: Where do you get a shot?
In Bonneville County, the health district says 14 different providers, including EIPH, are giving out vaccines. Four are only serving current patients:
— Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy in Idaho Falls: call 208-523-1090 or visit local.pharmacy.albertsons.com/id/idaho-falls/590-e-17th-st.html.
— Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy in Ammon: call 208-524-1616 or visit local.pharmacy.albertsons.com/id/ammon/1901-s-25th-e.html.
— Broulim's Pharmacy in Idaho Falls on Broadway Ave.: call 208-529-3638 or visit broulims.com/broadway_(idaho_falls).
— Broulim's Pharmacy in Ammon on 17th St.: call 208-529-1795 or visit broulims.com/17th_street_(ammon).
— Broulimn's Pharmacy in Ammon on Sunnyside: call 208-522-3257 or visit broulims.com/sandcreek_(ammon).
— Family First Medical Center is serving current patients only: call 208-552-7700 or visit familyfirstif.com/appointment.
— Idaho Falls Fire Department: call 208-612-8830 or visit idahofallsidaho.gov/1229/Fire-Department.
— Mountain View Hospital as well as two family doctors in its system, Erikson Family Medicine and Machen Family Medicine, are providing the vaccine: call 208-542-7032 or email vaccine@mvshoptial.net.
— Rocky Mountain Pharmacy is serving current patients only: call 208-528-9658 or visit rockymountainpharmacyidahofalls.com.
— Simpson DermCare and Family Medicine is serving current patients only: call 208-524-2222 or visit simpsonfamilymedicine.com.
— Southeast Idaho Family Practice is serving current patients only: call 208-524-0133 or visit seifpo.com.
Visit Eastern Idaho Public Health's website to see providers in all eight counties in the health district — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare webpage with information about vaccine access says people who want vaccines should either call or visit their health district's website.
3: Who can get a shot?
About 400,000 Idahoans are eligible for virus shots right now. That includes nurses, doctors, teachers, law enforcement and seniors.
Idaho is approaching its vaccine rollout through a four-step plan. Each priority group is phased in over time. The later groups, where most Idahoans lie, are split into sub-groups.
— Priority group 1: About 46,000 Idahoans fall into this group of health care workers, such as doctors, dentists, emergency medical service workers and home care providers. This group, which became eligible for vaccines in December, also includes staff and residents in long-term care facilities, where outbreaks are linked with about 40% of Idaho's nearly 1,800 COVID-19 deaths.
— Priority group 2: Vaccinations for this group began Jan. 12, with "frontline" essential workers up first. That includes first responders, pre-school and K-12 employees, child care workers and jail staff. Then, on Feb. 1, over 265,000 Idahoans age 65 and up who live independently became eligible. That's what the state is calling phase 2.b.
Because only 25,000 first vaccine doses are coming into the state weekly, officials estimate it'll take at least two months to vaccinate all seniors who want it. The state says vaccinations for one priority group won't necessarily be done when the next group becomes eligible.
In early April, Idaho health leaders hope to start letting even more essential workers get shots. The state's vaccine panel has recommended that group include homeless shelter residents, workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, the Idaho National Guard and utility workers who work indoors.
— Priority group 3: This group hasn't been set yet. It's expected to begin in late April, giving access to around 500,000 other essential workers and Idahoans age 16 and up with "high-risk medical conditions." The state's vaccine panel is still discussing this group; it issues recommendations to Gov. Brad Little, who makes the final call.
— Priority group 4: Everyone else age 16 and up who hasn't gotten vaccinated should become eligible for shots by May. A COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for children, who comprise a quarter of Idaho's estimated 1.8 million population — a rate that is higher than 47 other states.
4: What about last-minute shots?
Some vaccine providers keep a list of people they can call if they have leftover shots, either because someone skipped out on their appointment or nurses were able to get an extra dose or two out of a vial.
5: Want to help?
Volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps online at volunteeridaho.com.