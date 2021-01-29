Health officials in eastern and southeastern Idaho are bracing for a "surge" in COVID-19 vaccine demand.
More than a quarter-million Idaho seniors will be eligible for the shot Feb. 1 in a process that state officials say could take two months or longer to complete. The state currently receives 24,000 first vaccine doses weekly from the federal government, a number that officials hope will rise while pharmaceutical companies expand manufacturing and several other vaccine candidates approach federal reviews for safety and effectiveness.
"We understand that many people want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. We are asking for patience as we deal with a vaccine supply that is not sufficient to meet our demands," Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said in a news release.
"We want people to understand that" the number of seniors who can now get shots "is very large," Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in a separate news release. About 30,000 seniors live in the health district "and we anticipate a large percentage of these individuals will want to be vaccinated."
Seniors who want to find vaccine providers can call or visit their health district's website.
Eastern Idaho Public Health provides health services to eight counties in the eastern corner of the state, including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. Find a list of vaccine providers to schedule appointments online at https://bit.ly/39w64ex. The health district requires appointments for its vaccine clinics.
The Eastern Idaho health district's vaccine scheduling hotlines open 9 a.m. Jan. 30 for those without internet access.
If you live in Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison or Teton counties, call 208-533-3235. Custer County residents should call 208-879-2504. For Lemhi County, the health district said its website will have info on "a different process" to schedule vaccines. "Phone lines will be closed once all appointments are filled" for health district clinics, according to the news release.
Teton County will have a vaccination clinic each week "for the foreseeable future," the release said. Find more info at coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health spans eight counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. Find a list of vaccine providers to schedule appointments at siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php or call 208-234-5875.
When coming to a vaccine clinic in eastern Idaho, Taylor said, "bring identification documenting your age or employment status," wear a shirt that gives access to your upper arm and "please wear a mask to protect yourself and the clinic staff." Taylor said people should "make every effort to keep" scheduled appointments or "contact us to cancel" to reduce the chance of wasting vaccine doses, which expire.
Vaccines should be free. Clinics may charge an administration fee.
The only COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency approval in the U.S., by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses for maximum protection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is considered to cause more side effects than other vaccines such as flu shots. Potential mild side effects include low-grade fevers and fatigue. Officials monitor and report adverse reactions.
When seniors can access virus shots, Idaho will have entered phase 2.2 of its four-phase vaccine plan. So far, the state has made about 400,000 Idahoans eligible for vaccines, including health care workers, long-term care facility residents, seniors, as well as teachers, law enforcement, child caretakers and other "front-line" essential employees.
People eligible for vaccines can choose to get inoculated at any time. State vaccine planners don't expect vaccinations for one phase to be complete when the next phase begins.
Providers are recommended, but not required, to only vaccinate people in eligible priority groups, which has led to discrepancies across the state.
Priority groups after seniors haven't been finalized by Gov. Brad Little. A state timeline updated Thursday estimates more essential workers can start getting virus shots in late February or early March. Phase 2, including seniors and "front-line" essential workers, includes about 500,000 Idahoans. It isn't yet clear who an "essential worker" will be, but it may include food and agricultural workers, transit and U.S. Postal Service employees.
Next, in March or early April, a group of around 470,000 "other essential workers" and Idahoans age 16 and above with "high-risk medical conditions" may start getting shots. All Idahoans older than 16 are projected to start accessing virus shots in May. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children yet.
The state's vaccine panel that advises Little accepts public comment at covid19vaccinepubliccomment@dhw.idaho.gov.
To sign up to be notified once your priority group is eligible for vaccines, visit either eiph.idaho.gov/Home/Hot%20Topics/Coronavirus/COVID_VaccineNotification.html for eastern Idaho or siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php for southeastern Idaho.