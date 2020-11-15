As COVID-19 case numbers soar, Idaho hospitals face staffing shortage

BOISE — A rising tide of COVID-19 cases is straining health care facilities across the United States. In Treasure Valley hospitals, a major spike in COVID-19 cases means shortages of nurses, physicians and certified nursing assistants, a trend that is already cutting what kind of health care patients can receive.
Since Oct. 1, the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems, the largest in Idaho, have both seen a spike in COVID-19 patients needing treatment at their facilities. Saint Alphonsus has a daily average of 60 COVID-19 patients in its system, which is double the average it saw during Idaho’s second spike in July. In St. Luke’s Health System, a daily average of 20% of hospitalized patients have COVID-19, a number that has been rising since early October’s lows of 6%.
Brie Sandow, director of St. Luke’s Enterprise Resources Staffing Center of Excellence, said the recent COVID-19 surge and its accompanying infections among caregivers and support staff had knocked more employees out of work than at any other point during the pandemic. St. Luke’s has stringent health policy rules for its employees so they can avoid exposing others to their illness. If an employee has symptoms of illness, they don’t come to work, Sandow said, and the hospital has now gained the testing capacity to run a 24-hour turnaround on COVID-19 tests for its staff members.
“They don’t come back until their symptoms are resolved,” Sandow said.
“I can say today … we have more staff out with COVID than we have had at any other time since March,” Sandow said Thursday.
Saint Alphonsus has been dealing with staffing issues for the past month and a half. Jennifer Misajet, the vice president of operations for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said higher levels of community transmission have stressed its staffing across the board.
“We are experiencing colleagues taking leave in all areas of our health system; doctors, nurses, support staff and non-clinical personnel,” Misajet wrote in an email. Saint Alphonsus has continued to hire new staff as well, adding 300 employees from July to September, including 70 new nurses. During that hiring spree, Saint Alphonsus retrained 123 nurses to move into critical roles, Misajet said.
Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association, said sometimes even non-infected health care workers have to stay home to take care of family members who aren’t able to work or go to school. The virus has even stymied efforts to mitigate this. Whitlock cited the example of a Coeur d’Alene hospital that provided child care for its employees' children. The hospital had to shut down the child care program earlier this month because of the virus’s spread, “which caused 140 employees to scramble to find alternative daycare — or stay home with their children,” Whitlock wrote.
Both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s have selectively delayed and limited surgical procedures in their hospitals as COVID-19 patients stressed their systems, although both are continuing emergency procedures.
TRAVELING NURSES, OVERTIME
Sandow expects the situation at hospitals to worsen as the holiday season rolls around. St. Luke’s has been supplementing its workforce with traveling nurses. But a lot of those nurses will not be taking on contracts before the holidays, Sandow said, and that could pinch hospitals as influenza, COVID-19 and other illnesses become more prevalent during the winter season.
Additionally, the cost of hiring a traveling nurse has doubled or even tripled during the pandemic, Whitlock said. In the past, the turnaround time between hiring a traveling nurse and the nurse’s first day of work was only a few days. Now it could be as long as 60 days, he said.
"Winter is when the volumes are traditionally highest in the medical care, the telemetry unity, the critical care unit and the emergency department," Sandow said, and right now those units are already facing increased pressure from the uptick in COVID-19 cases in hospitals. At St. Luke's, 20% of patients are ill with COVID-19, which adds more stress to nurses as those patients require more care and personal protective equipment.
“It’s easy for the public to say, ‘Oh, it’s only 20%,’ but you have to think that prior to COVID, we did not have to take care of that. So now we’re at 20% above what we have to do,” Sandow said.
Add in the reduced availability of staff, and it’s a recipe for a difficult time. Whitlock said hospitals are asking employees to work overtime or double shifts.
“They have had a great response from their workers, but they are starting to see signs of fatigue as employees are starting to decline those overtime or double shift requests,” Whitlock said.
Robert Vande Merwe, the executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association, said the staffing pinch hospitals were facing in the Treasure Valley was harming their ability to care for patients.
“Hospital beds are not likely 100% occupied, but hospital beds don’t provide care. Skilled staff take care of patients, but a health care facility can’t operate without administrative staff, housekeepers or kitchen workers either. Many hospitals are near their ‘capacity’ because of their limited staff,” Vande Merwe said.
And when the traveling nurses that hospitals are relying on get sick, that stresses hospital capacity even further.
“The only answer is to limit community spread,” Vande Merwe said. “Until a vaccine is widely available, the only thing we have to limit community spread are: masks, social distancing and regular testing for workers and students who can’t effectively social distance.”
COMMUNITY SPREAD
St. Luke’s Health System stretches from the Treasure Valley to the Magic Valley to the Wood River Valley, all with communities that have been hit hard by COVID-19 in the past eight months. And health care workers are getting exposed to the virus in the community. During a presentation to Central District Health on Oct. 27, Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke’s chief medical officer, said most of the infections and exposures health care workers were dealing with stemmed from workers being in the community, where people take the virus less seriously.
“Virus transmission is a very rare event in the hospital,” Souza told the board.
Whitlock agreed.
“The hospital itself remains a safe place to work and receive care,” Whitlock wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “ A vast majority of the cases where we see healthcare workers who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID have happened in the community or because of close contact with friends or family. As I’ve visited with hospital administrators throughout the week, a consistent 3-5% of their workforce are out each day for various reasons — with a few hospitals running a much higher rate than that.”
“Our staff is sick of living in two worlds,” Souza said.