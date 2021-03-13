After Idaho Gov. Brad Little delegated most control of the pandemic to local governments in June 2020, Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board forged a strategy for controlling the pandemic locally.
It passed a pandemic response plan with four-risk levels; each tier identified markers to classify the risk that eight counties under its jurisdiction could face. Those levels accompanied a set of restrictions.
Board members have long said that they should “follow” their plan.
The plan morphed over time as infection rates surged, new data emerged on hospitalization rates and other factors. Many of the changes to the plan made it more difficult for areas to reach restrictions higher than mask mandates, which came at the third-highest of four risk levels.
Earlier this month, though, the health board declared it would no longer issue mask mandates as routine orders of business, even as some signs of another surge have emerged in Bonneville County.
Here’s how the health board changed its strategy over time. The accompanying graphic shows how infection rates rose, fell or remained steady along the way.
June 25:
Gov. Brad Little announced the state was moving to a regional pandemic response.
June 29:
The Eastern Idaho Public Health board met to discuss a draft pandemic response plan that called for mask mandates if coronavirus cases rose to a certain, undecided threshold.
Health district Director Geri Rackow said cases were poised to rise “exponentially like in places around us.” The district was averaging 36.7 cases each day that week. Just 203 eastern Idahoans had reportedly contracted the virus; one had died from COVID-19.
July 14:
As the health board prepared to adopt a response plan, several board members wanted to have mask mandates only come when counties breach “high” risk, the third-highest of four risk tiers. Local doctors decried that proposed move.
The health board moved a mask mandate down to “moderate” risk level, where it remained until March 2021, and adopted the plan. It focused on maintaining hospital capacity — infection rates were used to predict how many hospitalizations would occur, in addition to monitoring actual hospitalization rates from COVID-19 and hospital capacity.
July 16:
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board voted unanimously to require masks and ban gatherings of more than 150 people in Teton County. Sheriff Tony Liford told the Post Register that he would not criminally enforce the mandate, which carried misdemeanors for violators and could result in up to 6 months in jail and $300 in fines.
July 21:
The health board unanimously approved nearly identical restrictions in Bonneville County, the region’s largest county. The next day, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said his department would educate people rather than enforce the legal health order.
“We will not be taking people to jail over this. It’s highly unlikely anyone would receive a citation for it,” Johnson told city council members.
Aug. 10:
The health board issued three more mandates: in Fremont, Jefferson and Teton counties. On Aug. 6, the health board voted to end Teton County’s mandate as cases declined. Teton’s restrictions ended less than three hours before the health board re-instated them.
The district was averaging 76.4 cases each day that week. Nearly 1,700 eastern Idahoans had reportedly contracted coronavirus; five had died from COVID-19.
Aug. 13:
Two more counties were placed under mask mandates, including Clark County, the state’s least populated county. At the same meeting, the health board raised the bar for counties to reach higher risk levels and, in turn, see more slightly stringent gathering restrictions. To reach the high-risk level, counties would need to have 50 active cases per 10,000 residents. Previously, that threshold was 20 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Officials said that the original threshold would translate to ICU admission rates that were manageable for hospitals.
“As we’re planning for the unknown, we found out that we’re a little overly aggressive in our thinking as far as planning for what is coming,” said Casey Jackman, administrator at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Both Jackman and Tim Ballard, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, supported the new, higher metrics for the high-risk level.
Aug. 27:
The health board ended mandates in three rural counties — Fremont, Clark and Lemhi — citing declining infection rates.
The district was averaging 45.7 cases each day that week. Around 2,600 eastern Idahoans had reportedly contracted coronavirus; 11 had died from COVID-19.
Sept. 3:
A mask mandate was issued for Custer County, another rural county.
Sept. 10:
The health board ended Teton County’s mask mandate again. It also set Jefferson County’s mask mandate to expire within days if cases remained low. Cases rose before the mandate would expire, leaving restrictions in place.
Sept. 14:
The health board issued a new mask mandate in Madison County and re-instituted a mask mandate in Fremont County, which had been removed a few weeks earlier. Ten days later, it ended a mask mandate in Custer County.
Oct. 1:
Officials were frustrated with the surge of cases, saying they’d look to redraw their plan as some said the public wasn’t heeding public health guidance.
“It’s a little hard for me to keep doing the same thing if we’re not getting results. If we keep taking the same stance every time, but our results don’t change, then I’m not sure what we’re accomplishing,” said health board Chairman Bryon Reed, who represents Bonneville County.
The health board restored mask mandates to three counties — Custer, Lemhi and Teton.
The district had added a record average of 116.1 cases each day that week. Just over 5,100 eastern Idahoans had reportedly contracted the coronavirus; 27 had died from COVID-19.
Oct. 8:
In a four-hour-long meeting, the health board overhauled its plan. The result? No more restrictions would be issued until hospitals became overwhelmed. That change came after hospital administrators told the board it was difficult to know when more restrictions should come.
Madison County was the state’s worst hotspot for new virus cases.
Nov. 3:
Reflecting on October, Jackman of Idaho Falls Community Hospital told the Post Register “we were coming fairly close to the brink several times.”
Nov. 5:
The health board ended Custer County’s mask mandate.
Nov. 19:
Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson said the region’s largest EMS system was on “razor’s edge.”
“We are on the brink of a failure in the community to provide care,” he said. “... We need something to happen.”
The health board re-issued a mask mandate in Custer County.
Nearly 220 new coronavirus cases were being reported each day, on average, in the health district that week. About 13,300 eastern Idahoans had contracted the coronavirus; 90 had died from COVID-19.
Dec. 3:
Dr. Kenneth Krell, ICU director at EIRMC, told the health board that hospitals in the state were “very close” to a resource crisis, in which doctors would have to delay limited health care resources to the sickest patients in hopes of saving those with the best chance of survival.
Krell said his hospital was informally rationing care already.
Dec. 9:
Infection rates hit an all-time high in the region: 230 new cases were being reported each day, on average, in the district. About 17,300 eastern Idahoans had contracted the coronavirus; 129 had died from COVID-19. Seven deaths were reported the day before.
Dec. 14:
A Rexburg emergency room doctor became the first person in Idaho to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jan. 18:
The health board voted to end mandates in three rural counties: Lemhi, Fremont and Custer. Daily new infection rates for eastern Idaho dropped to an average of 81.9 that week; 189 eastern Idahoans had died from COVID-19.
Feb. 4:
The health board voted to end mandates in two of eastern Idaho’s largest counties: Jefferson and Bonneville.
Feb. 8:
Bonneville County’s mask mandate ended, after being in place for six months. The region added an average of 58.1 new cases each day that week. Roughly 22,340 eastern Idahoans had contracted the coronavirus; 209 had died from COVID-19.
March 1:
Three counties reached the threshold to see mask mandates: Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson.
“We’re one of the state’s hotspots,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said days earlier. “It’s likely that this is a response … to the lifting of Eastern Idaho Public Health’s masking requirement a couple of weeks ago.”
Daily infection rates were 65.7 for the region; 219 eastern Idahoans had died from COVID-19.
March 4:
The health board said it would no longer issue mask mandates as routine orders of business. That could occur in undefined extreme situations, the board’s new plan says. Officials said wearing masks is still recommended, but it is a personal choice.
“My plea is that people understand that we’re not out of this pandemic yet,” Rackow said.
The board voted to let mask mandates in two counties — Madison and Teton — expire on March 18.
March 11:
The region’s weekly average daily infection rate hit 107.6. The last time it was that high was Christmas, when the region added an average of 110.7 new cases.
A total of 24,560 eastern Idahoans had contracted the coronavirus; 223 had died from COVID-19.