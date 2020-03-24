Bank of Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory (INL), in connection with local nonprofit leaders and public health team members, have initiated a public, community commitment fund in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Beginning March 24, 2020, any individual can visit a local Bank of Idaho branch and donate to the East Idaho Community Commitment Fund. This fund has been set up to help nonprofit agencies and community partners who need emergency, rapid funding to continue operations, and help individuals in need or solve immediate issues caused by coronavirus (COVID-19). Agencies are asking individuals to consider donating to the fund. Any amount helps and will immediately be distributed to local nonprofits with urgent community needs.
In coordinated efforts, Bank of Idaho and INL have both pledged $5,000 to kick off the fund and help local nonprofits with immediate needs.
Monica Bitrick, Idaho Falls Family YMCA CEO and Community Liaison representing nonprofits in East Idaho, from Ashton to American Falls said: “This Community Commitment Fund will provide the necessary immediate support, resources, and funding for nonprofits to continue serving our communities respectively during this very difficult time. We truly appreciate the leadership and commitment from Bank of Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory to provide the very generous lead donations for the East Idaho Community Fund. We hope additional business and community leaders will consider supporting our nonprofit community during this difficult time.
"Much of the activity and response we are seeing to the spread is unprecedented. I’ve been in touch with many local officials and nonprofit teams and the coordination, planning and preparedness throughout Idaho has been awe-inspiring. We are committed to the communities we serve. After all, we are the bank with a heart.”
"At INL, we are committed to our communities, and proud to join a partnership that will help those in need as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 virus,” said Mark Peters, INL Laboratory Director. “I encourage everyone to contribute what they can, while we protect our most vulnerable community members through social distancing. We appreciate our partners coming together. Looking out for each other, we will get through this, and make sure no eastern Idahoans are left behind."
A committee of business and nonprofit leaders has been created to allocate funds appropriately to those with the greatest need. Agency leaders include Karen Baker, Chief Operations Officer, The Museum of Idaho; Christine Wiersema, Director, Idaho Falls and Bonneville County United Way; Karen Lansing, Director, Habitat for Humanity; Misty Benjamin, INL Community Relations; Tyler Kraupp, Director of Marketing, Bank of Idaho.
You can donate to the fund online or drive though any local Bank of Idaho branch and mention you’d like to make a deposit to the Community Commitment Fund. To view where the dollars are going and to learn more about the community partners involved, visit bankofidaho.com/community.