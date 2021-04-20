New COVID-19 vaccine clinics with staff that speak Spanish and English in Idaho Falls and Roberts are scheduled to open Wednesday for both appointments and walk-ins.
Both clinics are being held at locations for the Community Family Clinic, a clinic with flexible fees that serves a primarily Latino clientele. Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu recommends people call ahead to schedule, especially for the Roberts clinic, so staff know how many doses to prepare to give.
To register, call the Roberts location 208-228-2200 or the Idaho Falls location at 208-528-7655. The Roberts clinic, near Rigby, is locate at 651 N 2858 E and the Idaho Falls Clinic is open 208-528-7655. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cantu said 100 first doses are available this week. In the future, Cantu said he hopes to have mobile clinics at potato warehouses across eastern Idaho.
Before going to an appointment, Cantu said to wear a shirt that makes it easy for vaccine providers to access your arm and to be prepared to wait on-site for 15 minutes after the first vaccine. Clinic medical director Dr. Joshua Stringham said immunocompromised people will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and get more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Staff will not ask about immigration status, Cantu said.
Looking for more vaccine sites near you?
Check out the Post Register's online map of COVID-19 vaccine providers across eastern Idaho at bit.ly/VaccinesEasternIdaho.