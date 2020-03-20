Bonneville County has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county commissioners voted to declare the state of emergency during a meeting held remotely at 9 a.m. Friday. The declaration asks the public to avoid entering all county-owned buildings unless absolutely necessary and requested all county departments will begin working to move their services online or over the phone as much as possible.
Bonneville County residents do not have to self-quarantine and the declaration did not place any travel restrictions.
"We don't want the public to perceive that there is an increased threat. We are continuing to monitor the virus and know that will continue to change from day to day," Commissioner Roger Christensen said.
Emergency Manager Brad Clements has been working with Eastern Idaho Public Health for the last two weeks to monitor the coronavirus pandemic. Christensen said the decision to declare the emergency was made to allow the county to access additional funding that had been made available by Gov. Brad Little and President Donald Trump in their emergency declarations.
As of Friday morning, Bonneville County had no confirmed cases of coronavirus. Idaho Falls had issued an emergency declaration on Wednesday, and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announced during the call that the city would be declaring its own state of emergency Friday afternoon.
Some offices already had started the process of moving online earlier this week. The Bonneville County Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that in-person visits would be handled by appointment only and the majority of functions would be handled online. Attorneys have begun handling court cases remotely in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
"From the court's perspective, while a number of counties such as Bonneville have taken measures to react to the pandemic, our message is that we remain functioning," District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said.
County Clerk Peggy Manning encouraged residents who were concerned about coming into contact with others during the upcoming May election to request an absentee ballot in order to vote.
The county has also launched a website focused on the coronavirus at coronavirus-bonneville.hub.arcgis.com. The website includes maps of the national and international cases of the virus, outlines of the steps the county will continue to take addressing the virus and a place for residents to send in questions.
The last time that Bonneville County approved an emergency declaration was during the Henry's Creek Fire in the summer of 2016.