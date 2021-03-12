Rising coronavirus infections in eastern Idaho are landing more COVID-19 patients into hospital beds.
In the week since Eastern Idaho Public Health's board said it would no longer issue mask mandates, except for in undefined extreme situations, coronavirus case reports are up 49% in the health district, according to the Post Register's count.
Bonneville County, where a mask mandate was repealed Feb. 8, is driving most of the spike. The county, home to about 120,000 people, was the top hotspot this week for the 1.8 million population state, Idaho's numbers say. By Thursday night, Bonneville had added 423 new cases, which is 21 higher than reports in Ada County, where about 481,000 people live.
"We believe the uptick is a combination of things including more people gathering together and not distancing, vaccination providing a false sense of security, people going out while sick, and less masking," Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in an email. "Luckily, more people are getting vaccinated daily and the hospitalized cases are being categorized as less severe."
The health district averaged 107.6 new daily coronavirus cases by Thursday night; that figure is averaged over a seven-day period.
Bonneville County is now deemed "high risk" for coronavirus spread. Four other counties are at "moderate risk," according to the health district. Under previous guidance, all five counties would be under mask mandates. Currently, the two remaining mandates by the health board — in Madison and Teton counties — are set to end March 18.
The number of eastern Idaho residents hospitalized with the virus rose from 23 on Feb. 25 to 34 on March 11, according to local numbers.
On Wednesday, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center saw an influx of new COVID-19 patients, raising the total virus patient count from 20 to 32 in a single day. That's according to intensive care unit Director Ken Krell.
"We're down to about 20 in-house now," Krell said in a phone interview Friday morning. "One of the problems that we've got is that things are pretty looney in terms of total ICU census. And this morning, we have 27 patients and two waiting for beds." The hospital has 29 staffed ICU beds. Krell said, "we are absolutely at capacity today."
Krell said he thinks fewer people are wearing masks in public and attributes it partly to the regional health board lifting the mask mandate in Bonneville, eastern Idaho's most populous county.
More time is needed to see if coronavirus case rises will remain, Krell said.
"The next week is critical," he said.
The state's latest testing numbers for eastern Idaho, during the first week of March, show consistent numbers of PCR tests were conducted but the share that return positive locally rose for three consecutive weeks — from 8.9% to 12.3% to 15.5%.
Effectively, eastern Idaho's test positivity rate and new reported infection rate are back where they were in early to mid-December. That's when a surge of cases began declining, a couple weeks after medical leaders warned Idaho hospitals were approaching a resource crisis.
The state just within the past few weeks dropped to below a 5% test positivity rate; experts say when that happens, the virus is being adequately tested for. Bonneville County is moving opposite to that trend.
Deaths due to COVID-19 have slowed significantly throughout 2021 in eastern Idaho. More than 220 locals have died from the virus overall. Between October and the new year, 150 virus deaths were reported.