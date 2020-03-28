Officials from Eastern Idaho Public Health and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Friday announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Bonneville County.
The patient is a male over the age of 60 who recently returned from travel out of the country, an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release said. Upon his return, the man self-isolated due to his recent travel and within several days became symptomatic. As soon as he went to EIRMC for care, the patient was isolated and droplet precautions were followed to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues and visitors, the release said.
The patient was ill enough to require hospitalization, the release said. During his inpatient stay, his condition improved, and he was well enough to be discharged. He is currently recovering at home and is self-isolating.
The confirmed Bonneville County case brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District, which covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties, to 9 as of 7:45 p.m. Friday. As of Friday evening Clark and Lemhi counties had no reported cases, while Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties had two each.
Statewide the state government's coronavirus website reported 230 cases and four deaths as of 5 p.m. Friday, but those numbers did not include the Bonneville County case that was announced later in the evening and an Ada County COVID-19 death reported Saturday. KTVB, which is tracking the state's COVID-19 cases through numbers reported by the individual health districts, reported 241 cases statewide and five deaths as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
Epidemiologists with Eastern Idaho Public Health are investigating the Bonneville Country case, the release said. If other people are found to be exposed, health officials will contact them, provide them guidance, and monitor them closely for symptoms.