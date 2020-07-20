Bonneville County saw a surge of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the county’s rate of active cases to new highs that, if sustained, could trigger a vote by regional health officials to mandate masks and ban large social events.
Bonneville’s 73 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend brought the county to 12.4 active cases per 10,000 people, currently the highest rate of any county in the district. On Friday, Eastern Idaho Public Health logged 43 new COVID-19 cases in Bonneville, which was a record high daily case count for the entire pandemic. Across eastern Idaho, the weekend surge brought 95 new cases that put the region’s active case rate at 11 per 10,000 people.
Eastern Idaho Public Health last week adopted a regional pandemic response plan in accordance with four coronavirus risk levels — minimal, moderate, high and critical. To reach the moderate level, a more populous county needs one of two things to happen: either its case rate needs to remain above 10 active cases per 10,000 for at least three days, or 90% of hospital intensive care unit beds need to be occupied.
Bonneville County’s rate of active cases has been above that threshold for two days, as of Monday afternoon. If Bonneville’s rate stays above 10 active cases per 10,000 for another day, the county could end up with the same fate as Teton County — where health district board members mandated masks in public and barred gatherings of more than 150 people last week.
Regionally, eastern Idaho is still in minimal risk, according to the health district’s coronavirus tracker. But early reporting by the health district shows that in several counties and across the region, the active case rate is teetering near the threshold to enter moderate risk-level, potentially threatening the lull in cases here.
What happened over the weekend?
above threshold for 1 day
- Saturday: 57 new cases; 212 total active cases; active case rate of 9.5 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 38 new cases; 245 total active cases; active case rate of 11 per 10,000 people.
above threshold for 2 days
- Saturday: a record-setting 43 new daily cases; 119 total active cases; active case rate of 10.2 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 30 new cases; 145 total active cases; active case rate of 12.4 per 10,000 people.
- No confirmed or probable cases, as of Monday afternoon.
- Saturday: 0 new cases; 1 total active case; active case rate of 2.3 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 0 new cases; 1 total active case; active case rate of 2.3 per 10,000 people.
slightly below threshold
- Saturday: 1 new case; 12 total active cases; active case rate of 9.1 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 1 new case; 13 total active cases; active case rate of 9.9 per 10,000 people.
above threshold for 1 day, just shy of threshold for 1 day
- Saturday: 6 new cases; 29 total active cases; active case rate of 9.9 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 4 new cases; 33 total active cases; active case rate to 11.2 per 10,000 people.
- Saturday: 0 new cases; 3 total active cases; active case rate of 3.8 per 10,000 people.
- Sunday: 0 new cases; 3 total active cases; active case rate of 3.8 per 10,000 people.
- Saturday: 3 new cases; 33 total active cases; active case rate of 8.4 per 10,000 people
- Sunday: 2 new cases; 37 total active cases; active case rate of 9.4 per 10,000 people.
- Saturday: 1 new case; 15 total active cases; active case rate of 12.9 per 10,000 people
- Sunday: 1 new case; 13 active cases; active case rate of 11.2 per 10,000 people
The board’s vote last Thursday to mandate masks in Teton County was unanimous. That’s in accordance with the regional plan the board adopted earlier that week, which calls for mask mandates and social restrictions when an area or county reaches one of two thresholds for moderate risk level. (Either active case rates over 10 per 10,000 for larger counties; 15 active cases per 10,000 for smaller counties; case-by-case for Clark; or if 90% of ICU beds become occupied.)
The new surge in COVID-19 cases pushed two counties above the threshold to reach moderate risk level: Bonneville and Jefferson. It isn’t yet clear what would happen if they remain above the threshold for another day.
“If several counties in our region sustain active cases above the 10 per 10,000 level, then they will hit the 3 day mark which is the trigger point of moving them into the moderate or yellow category,” health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register via text message. “We are in the process of determining what will happen next if that is achieved today.”
The plan isn’t binding on the health district to issue legal orders. The health district’s board chairman, Bryon Reed, told the Post Register earlier Monday that the board’s decisions will be in line with the plan.
“The decisions have been made, I believe. We’ll follow the numbers now,” Reed said. “The numbers will dictate.”
Reed said he expects that any other mask mandate orders and bans on gatherings of more than 150 people, in moderate risk levels, would “be identical” in wording to the board’s order for Teton County last week.
Teton’s mask mandate says, when in public and unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from “non-household members,” all people must wear a mask that “completely covers the nose and mouth.” The order defines masks, public places and offers several exceptions to people who won’t have to wear masks, including people with conditions that make them unable to.
Masks are defined in the order as being made of “cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes” that cover parts of people’s lower face and comply with CDC guidance on masks. The masks “may be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials.”