People with COVID-19 can still vote on election day, it'll just be different, said Brenda Prudent, Bonneville County Elections Supervisor.
"Even though they've gotten sick, they still have the right to vote. We just don't want them in the polling places if we can avoid it," she said.
Instead of going to their designated polling place, Prudent said local elections workers are encouraging people who have COVID-19 and can actively transmit to go to the Bonneville County Elections Office. There, election workers suited up in personal protective equipment can provide infected voters a ballot.
"They're as entitled as anyone to vote. Nobody can take that right away from you. And they didn't ask to have it (COVID-19)," Prudent said.