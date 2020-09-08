A female in her 30s from Bonneville County died of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, according to an email sent to media outlets Tuesday by Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The death is only one of two Idaho COVID deaths of people under 40 years old, according to public reporting by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The Post Register asked health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor whether the person whose death was reported Tuesday had health conditions. Taylor replied via text message: "We do not disclose that information."
In the health district's email to media outlets Tuesday, Taylor said Eastern Idaho Public Health incorrectly reported a duplicate death last Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Eastern Idaho's COVID-19 death toll remains at 15, Taylor said in the email.
Twelve of those 15 deaths are of Bonneville County residents; two are of Fremont County residents; one is of a Jefferson County resident. At least four of Bonneville’s deaths have been linked with two long-term care facilities.
Recently the region has seen a wave of new COVID-19 deaths in residents. In the past four weeks, the health district has confirmed 10 deaths.