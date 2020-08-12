First, it started with an outbreak in one long-term care facility in Bonneville County, which the state reported nearly two weeks ago.
Then last Friday, three more long-term care facilities here reported outbreaks within the past month.
And Wednesday, a cell block in the county jail's outbreak left 34 of the 35 inmates tested so far with COVID-19.
Already teetering toward breaching new coronavirus case metrics that would put it at the high-risk level, outbreaks in high-risk facilities in eastern Idaho's most populous county, Bonneville, are pushing the county closer toward potentially more stringent social restrictions. But ultimately, that decision is left to county representatives on Eastern Idaho Public Health's board.
The board over a month ago created a regional pandemic plan to establish metrics it would use to issue legal public health mandates. Since then, it has mandated masks and capped attendance at events, based on venue size, in four of eight eastern Idaho counties after they breached metrics to be in so-called moderate risk level.
If an area reaches the high-risk level, the plan says the board should ban all events of 50 people or more. To get to that risk level, one of three things need to happen:
- Active case rates rise above 20 active cases per 10,000 people (or 30 per 10,000, for two smaller counties); or
- Outbreaks occur in certain facilities, such as law enforcement facilities, nursing homes and schools; or
- For two to three times per week, 90% of hospital beds become occupied.
When the Post Register asked health officials on Wednesday about whether the outbreaks could push Bonneville into high risk, they noted the plan doesn't clearly outline a metric for outbreaks. They said the board must make the call.
"There is not a clear definition in the plan as to how many outbreaks would have to occur to escalate to orange (high risk)," Mimi Taylor, health district spokeswoman, told the Post Register via text message. "That information, along with other things, are considered collectively by the board when (determining) escalation of a risk level."
Board chairman Bryon Reed told the Post Register via text message, "When we developed the plan, James (Corbett)," an administrator at the health district, "explained that that was dependent on capacity." Reed later said "it would need to be discussed" by the board.
For a two day period this week, Bonneville had at least 20 active cases per 10,000 residents. The rate dropped slightly below the threshold on Wednesday, to a rate of 18.7.
The health board plans to meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday via a video call. Limited public attendance is allowed at the health district's building.
Lemhi County is also at risk of seeing masks mandated and large events restricted by the board. Its active case rates have been above 15 active cases per 10,000 residents for at least four days. The board set that higher threshold for the rural counties of Lemhi and Custer to reach moderate risk level because, if the regular metric were used, just a handful of cases could push a county to moderate risk. Clark County is determined on a case-by-case basis.
On Monday, the board put three more counties at the moderate risk level, voting to mandate masks and restrict large events in: Fremont, Jefferson and Teton. Bonneville has had mandates for three weeks.
The rapid rise in cases in the region has shot the total case count up from about 200 in late June to more than 1,700 this week.