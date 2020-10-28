Eastern Idaho Public Health reported five more Bonneville County residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the county's pandemic death toll to 35 and the region's to 48 since the pandemic started.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in an email to reporters on Wednesday that two of the dead were males in their 80s; two were females in their 80s; and one was a female in her 60s.
Combined with the two virus deaths reported Tuesday in Bonneville County, officials have reported seven virus deaths this week.
The new deaths are the latest in a wave of recently reported deaths. They follow a surge of new virus cases in eastern Idaho that picked up pace in September. Experts say that a rise in cases likely leads to, in a couple weeks, a rise in hospitalizations and, weeks later, a rise in deaths.
Nine new virus deaths were reported in eastern Idaho last week, setting a single week high for the region.
Outbreaks have also grown inside nearby long-term care facilities, which are linked with at least 10 deaths locally and more than half of Idaho's nearly 600 COVID-19 deaths.
Bonneville County residents account for a little less than half of eastern Idaho's more than 9,000 coronavirus cases, and around three-quarters of the region's reported COVID-19 deaths.