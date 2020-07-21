Responding to a weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho, regional health officials on Tuesday mandated masks and barred large events for Bonneville County.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the order, which is effective immediately and is similar to the one it passed last week for Teton County. For days, both counties breached a threshold of active cases that Eastern Idaho Public Health district's Board of Health says puts them at higher risk.
Anyone who violates the order can be charged with a misdemeanor, which could carry up to $300 in fines, 6 months in jail, or both. The order says people must wear face masks when they're in public places and they cannot stay 6 feet apart from people who don't live in their household.