Bonneville County law enforcement officials on Wednesday attempted to abate public concern about how they'd enforce the new, countywide mask mandate, as they both said they'd opt to educate people about masks, rather than enforce the order.
Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson told the Idaho Falls City Council that his department would be largely avoiding enforcement, except for in egregious scenarios. Johnson did not define what an egregious scenario was.
"I can't conceive of every possible event, but it is possible in some sort of egregious situation we'd have to write a citation," Johnson said. If such a situation arises, he said police would "let the court decide."
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board, which includes representatives for each of eight nearby counties, issued the mask mandate Tuesday night following a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases. Certain people are exempt from the mandate, including children under 2 years old and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.
Anyone who violates the order could be charged with a misdemeanor, which Idaho law requires for violations of health district orders. That misdemeanor could be punishable by up to $300 in fines, 6 months in jail, or both.
Johnson assured that no one would go behind bars for violating the mask mandate, similar to how his department enforced the state's stay-home order.
"We will not be taking people to jail over this," he said. "It's highly unlikely anyone would receive a citation for it. We would engage in education."
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Bryan Lovell told the Post Register in an interview after the City Council meeting that county law enforcement, too, generally wouldn't enforce people for the mandate. He said some situations could call for enforcement, but he didn't offer a definition.
"There's no blanket 'this example or that example," Lovell said. The simplest way to explain the sheriff's office's approach to the mask mandate is, he said, "education over enforcement."
Both Johnson and Lovell said that if a business wanted to deny entry to someone who wasn't wearing a mask, or to kick them out, law enforcement would assist because that is enforceable under state trespass law.
"That becomes a trespassing issue and less of an other 'you're not wearing your mask and abiding by the mandate issue," Lovell said. "Businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone."
Johnson and Lovell said people should not call 911 over mask mandate violations because area dispatch is already busy with other requests. "We cannot have our phones tied up," Johnson said.
The Idaho Falls City Council didn't take any action Wednesday. Council members discussed how widespread mask-wearing can slow the spread of the virus, potentially preventing the need for more drastic measures such as a stay-home order. Area doctors and public health officials have also said that.
Councilman Thomas Hally said "the word mandate, that creates a lot of fear" because masks have become politicized, but businesses are increasingly requiring masks and he said they need support.
"They need to hear it from us in that way," Hally said. "It's compassion. ... if you throw the word compassion in, I think you're going to get more results than if you say, 'It's the law and I'm going to call authorities if you don't do it.'"
Councilwoman Shelley Smede said people ought to wear masks and hold others accountable to do so. She offered an example of recording and posting video of people who flagrantly refuse to wear masks in businesses, even when they are asked to by store owners.
"Sometimes when bad things are happening ... you have to do what you have to do, not just to protect yourself, but to protect those around you," Smede said.
People who oppose mask mandates have argued that the public health order infringes upon their freedoms, some alleging that state, regional and local officials don't have power to do so. (Multiple Idaho attorneys have said they do have that power, and Idaho law grants health districts broad powers to protect public health.)
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said if someone thinks the health district's mask mandate is illegal or unconstitutional, they could sue to ask a court to halt the order through a legal injunction.
"To me, that's part of the whole soup of government … sometimes actually being sued and having the court weigh in is a wonderful thing to get clarity," she said, because "sometimes laws can be vague."
Idahoan Foods and the city of Idaho Falls are giving away 10,000 cloth face masks to people on a first-come, first-serve basis between the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 900 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing, outside the food manufacturer's headquarters. Idahoan Foods is also giving away packaged potatoes there, in addition to its donation of more than 4,5000 pouches of potatoes to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
The city of Ammon announced Wednesday that the Ammon Days 2020 celebration is canceled following the health district's mask order for Bonneville on Tuesday, which also banned gatherings of more than 150 people.