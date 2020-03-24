CALDWELL — Caldwell City Council gave Mayor Garret Nancolas the authority to implement public health agency recommendations without council approval in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved an ordinance granting Nancolas this power at an emergency meeting Tuesday. The ordinance is effective immediately, and will last through 9 p.m. April 20.
Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, said as of Tuesday, there are six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canyon County. Two of those cases are still under investigation, and could be the result of community spread, she said at the meeting.
Since COVID-19 began to spread in Idaho, Nancolas said several businesses have reached out to him and requested he not order restaurants or other businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the disease. Zogg said she has similar concerns about how the fear of COVID-19 will affect local businesses.
Nancolas said he wants any decisions Caldwell makes to be done "jointly," with input from Southwest District Health or other public health agencies. Several council members echoed the sentiment.
"I trust Nikki. I trust the people that we are working with," Nancolas said.
The ordinance gives Nancolas the power to enact measures at his own discretion immediately without council approval, but only measures that have been recommended by public health agencies. These public health agencies are not restricted to just Southwest District Health. Public Works Director Brent Orton said the recommendations could come from state, national or even global health agencies.
The intent of the ordinance is to allow the city to act quickly in response to the coronavirus, according to city attorney Mark Hilty. He said Nampa is considering a similar ordinance. Caldwell's ordinance is effective until April 20, when the council can decide to rescind or extend the period further, he said.
NAMPA
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling issued a statement Tuesday requesting restaurants move to carry-out orders or maintain the 6-foot social distancing guideline so the council does not have to implement an ordinance. She also said she asked local law enforcement to check social gathering places in the city to make sure people are keeping adequate distance from one another.
The city has already closed the Ford Idaho Center, Nampa Civic Center, Nampa Rec Center, Nampa Public Library, and Nampa City Hall to visitors.
"Please know we are following the guidance of Southwest District Health, who are making decisions with science and facts," Kling said. "As the local heath authority, they have the ability to order isolation, quarantine, shelter in place and will do so if or when the science and the situation warrants it."
Kling said the city is asking citizens to "do their part by taking personal and professional responsibility. If our residents govern themselves, the state or local governing entities do not need to."
She asks Nampa residents to follow these guidelines:
- If you are sick, stay home.
- If you have a compromised immune system, stay home.
- If you go out in public, limit your physical distance from others to 6 feet apart and limit group sizes to 10 or less.
- Practice frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
"Please do these things now, voluntarily, and for the protection of our community and economy," Kling said.