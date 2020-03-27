Sharon McGrath waits near the front doors of Acorn Children's Academy, digital thermometer in hand.
The precautions that the child care center in Ammon usually takes to meet Idaho Department of Health and Welfare standards have ramped up dramatically in the last month in response to the coronavirus. McGrath screens all the parents and children who come into the building, and anyone with more than a 100-degree temperature is asked to stay home that day. Kids who start seeming sick are kept in her office until their parents can come back for them.
Child care centers were listed as one of the essential services able to keep operating during Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order for Idaho, primarily to help watch on the children of other essential workers. The workers at those centers work to balance the needs to protect the attending kids' health while keeping up their mood during a pandemic.
"Kids don't want to be all doom and gloom. But if we come in here with a negative attitude, the kids are going to have a negative attitude. They feed off our emotions," McGrath said.
The Academy usually holds up to 100 children a day, from infants to 12-year-olds. Now that they're limited to the families of people who are still considered essential workers, attendance has dropped closer to 40 children a day.
Every toy the children play with is disinfected after being used, and the rooms throughout the building are cleaned hourly. McGrath used her son, who was exactly six feet tall, to measure out that distance on a piece of paper on the floor to give the kids a more fun sense of what that social-distancing length means even if the kids rarely obey it.
Little Stars Daycare in Idaho Falls is down from 40 to 28 kids in the building, all of whom are the kids of other essential workers around town. The daycare has added a sink at the front for anyone entering to wash their hands, and parents are prevented from coming back into classrooms.
"We have some workers who would rather be isolating right now, but they understand that what we do is essential," owner Debra Good said.
Acorn and Little Stars are both in the network of child care centers sponsored by Jannus Inc. Anji Armagost, who leads the Nutrition Works program that works with those centers, said that while some at-home businesses and larger locations across the state have closed down because of concerns over health or staffing, all 16 of the Bonneville County locations Jannus sponsors were open the day after Little's announcement.
"So far what we've seen in Bonneville County, and across Region 7, is that the providers are really wanting to stay open to the families who have to report to work," Armagost said.
While private childcare buildings continue to operate, the six Head Start Centers located across eastern Idaho have been temporarily shuttered. The federal program for early childhood education qualifies as a preschool program instead of child care and has been following the example of the local school districts by closing its classrooms.
"We are meeting families where they're at right now. Some of them may or not want to participate in anything right now, and that's OK," said Jenniffer Reynolds, Head Start coordinator for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership.
Reynolds said the advocates for Head Start were still in touch with the families of the 279 Head Start children at least once a week. Teachers are preparing online videos and lessons to students so they can stay on track for their current goals and are referring families in need of food to places that have it available.
Child care centers have also joined the efforts of Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 to provide free meals for families in need. Acorn began offering meals to-go for its families last week and was recently approved to begin providing pick-up meals to families from their three nearest schools: Tiebreaker Elementary School, Sandcreek Middle School and Hillcrest High School.
"They are seeing how the kids who were receiving meals during the day already, they don't have any other source for meals during the day," Armagost said.
While students are generally not allowed to be double-counted for emergency meals from school districts and childcare centers, Armagost said there was no great way to enforce that policy right now.
McGrath and many of the other owners of child care centers around town were already in close touch before the coronavirus arrived, through regular meetings and an online forum. The communication has increased over the last few weeks, as places offer to buy cleaning supplies for each other or help out with food preparation.
"This is all new to all of us, and we have to work together to get through it," McGrath said.