Just before the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived mid-December, new reported infections began dropping across eastern Idaho.
That decline continued into late February. Combined with the decreasing share of tests that return positive — roughly 6% statewide and 10.2% in eastern Idaho — suggest that fewer people are getting sick. However, those percentages are still above the 5% test positivity benchmark that national health experts say signals the virus is being monitored adequately.
“It’s not just that we’re not picking up cases because our positivity rate is down as well,” Dr. Kenneth Krell, intensive care unit director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, told the Post Register last Thursday.
But, why are things improving?
Experts and health officials haven’t settled on a single explanation.
The post-holiday spike didn’t happen. Some say the decline happening now might be seasonal. Some credit more widespread mask-wearing and physical distancing. Others suggest COVID-19 vaccines, which around 5% of the roughly quarter-million eastern Idahoans have received the first dose of, are making a difference. Krell even said a “partial immunity” could play a role.
“It’s not herd immunity. Maybe 15 to 30% of U.S. citizens have now been infected, which means that most of the population is still susceptible to infection, but it might be that we have gotten the most susceptible people vaccinated,” he said.
Whether cases will keep declining is unknown.
Vaccine allocations for the state have risen in recent weeks, quickening the pace at which more Idahoans gain protection from the disease.
But some officials, including Krell, are concerned about more infectious and potentially deadly coronavirus variants being found in Idaho and neighboring states.
“As a region, we’re looking much better, but there’s no crystal ball to say how any of these things could turn with the new variants,” said Bill Leake, who represents Teton County on the Eastern Idaho Public Health board.
After Leake talked with the Post Register last week, Teton County dropped to a moderate coronavirus risk level — the second of four levels that the health district evaluates counties under.
Having a risk level that low is a big change for the tourist-heavy county that was topping state lists for highest new infection rates. Even if case rates continue to drop in Teton, Leake said he and other local leaders want its mask mandate to stay until Targhee Ski Resort closes and “we have a better idea of what happens with the vaccine and the variants.”
“Now’s not the time to back off and change a face-covering mandate,” Leake said.
Other public health officials are grappling with similar uncertainty.
“People think we are in the home stretch — cases down, hospitalizations down, vaccines rolling out. They have no idea what is coming,” Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and a member of Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 task force, said in a tweet on Friday.
Aside from Teton, Madison County is the only other county that still has mask mandates in place from Eastern Idaho Public Health, which leads the pandemic response for eight counties.
Madison isn’t below the threshold where the health district says its mandate should be lifted, but case declines have brought Madison to the same moderate risk level as Teton.
”I really believe that it was a combination of efforts,” Brent Mendenhall, who represents Madison County on the regional health board, told the Post Register last week. He also said “the vaccine has contributed to a decline, (with) less infections.”
Mendenhall has long urged the health board to “follow its plan” and lift mandates in counties where cases drop below certain thresholds. And if cases keep dropping, he said he’d support lifting mandates in Madison County, which has been under a mask mandate since September.
If the plan needs to be changed to account for new pandemic developments, “OK,” Mendenhall said. But, “to not follow that plan would be very confusing for schools, for residents, for businesses.”
”When this first hit, the original coronavirus, we didn’t know … but we are winning the war, we are headed there. The new strain coming on, I think we have a structure and a foundation in place to address that. It is on its way and how hard it hits us, I don’t know, but I do know that we have the foundation and the structure in place, we have the plans in place so that we’re prepared. I think that we’re prepared so that if it does hit, we go after it again the way we did the first time.”