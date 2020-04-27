Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Case #38: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male under 18 in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.
Case #39: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 30s in Madison County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Community transmission of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.
Case #40: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 60s in Teton County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. Contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified as the source of exposure.
Current COVID-19 Case Counts
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Probable
Cases
|Total
|Bonneville*
|17
|10
|27
|Clark
|0
|0
|0
|Custer
|2
|0
|2
|Fremont
|2
|0
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|1
|5
|Lemhi*
|1
|0
|1
|Madison*
|6
|3
|9
|Teton*
|8
|1
|9
|Totals
|40
|15
|55
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Q & A of the Day
Question: Is it safe to go to the doctor for a non-COVID-19 related issue?
Answer: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are staying home and practicing social distancing. But that doesn’t mean you can or should put your medical issues on hold. It’s important that you keep essential visits with your health care provider for chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease, as well as appointments for issues, pre- and post-natal care and pediatrics, including immunizations.
Visits can be conducted in your provider’s office or virtually. Please check with your provider to see which option is right for you and to ask them what health and safety protocols they have in place to keep their patients safe.