Positive COVID-19 Test Results
We have no cases to report today (April 13).
Current COVID-19 cases counts
|County
|Cases
|Bonneville*
|14
|Clark
|0
|Custer
|2
|Fremont
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|Lemhi
|0
|Madison*
|5
|Teton*
|6
|Total
|33
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Q & A of the Day
Question: What if I get sick with COVID-19, can I give it to my pet?
Answer: CDC and World Organization for Animal Health are advising people who are ill and may be shedding the virus to take extra precautions when handling their pets. In an abundance of caution, CDC recommends separating from your pets when you are ill, just as you would another member of your household. If possible, other household members should be the primary caregiver for your pets until you recover. There is a low risk that pets could carry the virus on their fur for a period of time (much like the virus can live on doorknobs), but it is unlikely to live on pet fur for very long, if at all. Right now, we don’t know everything we’d like to know about this virus, and given the current global pandemic situation, the best thing to do is to play it safe.