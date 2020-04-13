Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Case 33: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result in a male in his 50s who lives in Bonneville County. He was not hospitalized and is recovering at home while self isolating. This person had no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Therefore, community transmission is identified as the source of exposure to the virus.
Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating and monitoring this case.
Current COVID-19 cases counts
|County
|Cases
|Bonneville*
|14
|Clark
|0
|Custer
|2
|Fremont
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|Lemhi
|0
|Madison*
|5
|Teton*
|6
|Total
|33
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Q & A of the Day
Question: Can you have COVID-19 and show no symptoms?
Answer: You can have COVID-19 and display no symptoms depending on your age, how strong your immune system is, and how recently you have been exposed. Because COVID-19 is extremely contagious, the virus can be transmitted easily — even by individuals without symptoms — which is why it is important to practice preventative measures even if you feel fine. These measures include wearing a face covering while in public, washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and items, avoiding sick people, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, practicing social distancing (maintaining safe spaces, at least 6 feet, between people), and if any symptoms develop, staying home.