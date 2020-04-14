Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Case 34: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a male in his 30s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
Case 35: We are reporting a positive COVID-19 test result for a female in her 30s in Bonneville County. This individual was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case has no recent travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Therefore, community spread of COVID-19 is identified.
Epidemiologists with EIPH are investigating these cases.
Current COVID-19 cases counts
|County
|Cases
|Bonneville*
|16
|Clark
|0
|Custer
|2
|Fremont
|2
|Jefferson*
|4
|Lemhi
|0
|Madison*
|5
|Teton*
|6
|Total
|35
*Indicates community transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Information
The Stay at Home order announced by Governor Brad Little on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Governor Little is planning a press conference on Wednesday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m. to announce the plans for the State moving forward. Until then, we are still strongly recommending and encouraging adherence to the order and following the guidance in the graphic above. More information can be found here:
https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/event/press-conference-stay-home-order/