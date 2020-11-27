On Black Friday, eastern Idaho surpassed 100 deaths from COVID-19.
The region reached 101 virus deaths Friday after Eastern Idaho Public Health reported five new deaths.
That's much higher than the flu's death toll on all Idahoans in the 2018-2019 season — 58.
On the backdrop of this grim milestone are more anecdotes that display the virus's severity.
Around 900 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 — twice the number of Idahoans who died from the flu over the past 11 years (430), the Post Register previously reported by citing state infectious disease reports.
Experts expect the surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths that is already straining hospitals — with the region averaging over 200 cases each day in recent weeks — will worsen after people gathered with family and friends without adhering to public health guidance to maintain physical distance and wear masks.