Hospital representatives delivered a sigh of relief to eastern Idaho health officials on Thursday, saying that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health care workers this week has boosted staff morale.
But that relief is being tempered by the sustained staffing strains that hospitals are experiencing as virus patients fill up their ICUs.
"Over half of our ICU census is COVID positive," David Hoffenberg of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center told the regional board. "Beyond that, we are very excited to report that yesterday and the night before … we administered our first vaccinations."
Twenty-five of the hospital's nearly 30 staffed ICU beds were full, he said, with 13 of the patients being COVID-19 positive and 16 being on ventilators. The hospital was treating 40 of the 71 COVID-19 patients on Thursday in hospitals across the eight-county health district. But excitement grows among staff as vaccine rollout picks up pace.
"Folks are just, I think, excited to have what we see as the light at the end of the tunnel," Hoffenberg said. "For our staff, seeing that we continue to see folks get sick and have to go on quarantine, this is a way to end that, but hopefully be the start of what we see as the slow down of the spread of this disease in our community."
This week's capacity report from hospitals was similar to last week's. ICUs in two hospitals in Idaho Falls, which have nearly all of the region's less than four dozen staffed ICU beds, were operating near capacity, administrators told eastern Idaho's health board Thursday. COVID-19 patients were taking up much of their ICU beds. But the rural hospital in Rexburg, which has the only other ICU in the eight-county health district, was faring well with a low number of COVID-19 patients.
Seven of 52 Idaho hospitals told federal health officials in a report released Sunday that they were experiencing critical staff shortages, and eight hospitals said they expected to be in a critical staff shortage within a week. Seventy-six percent of all 318 staffed ICU beds in Idaho were full on Dec. 13, the latest day for which reporting is available.
EIRMC has hired more staff, Hoffenberg said Thursday, but the hospital is "not out of the woods when it come to our nurse staffing. We still have needs we are trying to fill, and throughout the region, that's the story we are hearing."
"I am optimistically happy this morning," said Casey Jackman of Idaho Falls Community Hospital. "For the first time in two weeks, we have more non-COVID patients than we had COVID patients in the hospital."
Four more ventilators came in to Idaho Falls Community Hospital in the past week, boosting the hospital's ventilator count to 14. Eight of the hospitals nine staffed ICU beds were full with COVID-19 patients Thursday morning, and all eight patients were on ventilators. Jackman said the hospital has also been able to hire more traveling nurses.
Health officials, meanwhile, are celebrating this week's low daily COVID-19 case count as a potential sign that infection rates are declining. Since mid-November, daily average case counts have been above 200 except for a time around Thanksgiving, when reporting was spotty. Since Sunday, daily average case counts have dropped down to 160.
"We're hopeful that these decreases continue," health district epidemiologist James Corbett said.
Hospitals and health district staff confirmed the region did see a spike following Thanksgiving, as expected, and they expect to see another spike after Christmas.
Health district Director Geri Rackow urged people who are gathering for the holidays to be safe.
Vaccine rollout to frontline health care workers in the health district began Monday. The region received 975 of the state's expected 13,650 initial doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A Rexburg doctor became the first Idahoan to be inoculated that afternoon.
About half of eastern Idaho's initial doses went to EIRMC, said health district clinic director Amy Gamett. The health district doesn't know how many doses it will receive next week, but she said she expects Moderna's vaccine to receive emergency FDA approval by Sunday.
Health district board chairman Bryon Reed said Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday that the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require the same ultra-cold storage that Pfizer's vaccine does, could be helpful in rural areas that don't always have nearby access to ultra-cold freezers required for long-term storage.
Vaccine doses are being distributed according to priority groups that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends and which states certify. Idaho's ongoing first phase of vaccine distribution only allows frontline health care workers at high-risk to contract the virus, along with residents and staff in long-term care centers, to receive the vaccine. Widespread vaccine access likely won't come until next spring.
The next vaccine priority group has not been finalized, but it may include essential workers, such as law enforcement, grocery store employees and teachers.
Local hospital representatives are hopeful that most health care workers will be receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine doses soon.
"We have around 2,500 (doses) to provide over the next few weeks," Hoffenberg, at EIRMC, said. "And we'll have gotten through a quarter of those hopefully by early next week. … We're hopeful in the next two to three weeks, before the end of the year, to have every one of our staff members and physicians vaccinated."
Vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, meaning they don’t contain full versions of the live virus. They only contain one part of the virus that prompts an early immune response to build protective antibodies.
Both leading vaccines require second doses to maximize effectiveness; Pfizer's second dose is recommended three weeks after the first, and Moderna's second dose is recommended four weeks after the first.
Gamett said pharmacies vaccinating long-term care facilities staff and residents will be using the Pfizer vaccine. She said they could start receiving vaccine doses as soon as next week, but that it would more likely start the week after Christmas.
The health board did not consider modifying any existing coronavirus-related restrictions; seven of eight counties in the health district are under mask mandates, and gatherings of more than 10 people besides religious or political ones are banned in Idaho under Gov. Brad Little's health order issued in November.
Last week, Reed said he received legal advice from attorney Mike Kane that indicated that while the health board could issue mandates, it did not have the power to enforce them itself because the board was essentially acting as a legislative body, not an agency under the executive branch.