In states neighboring Idaho, definitions vary for when a case of COVID-19 has recovered.
That distinction is already tenuous, health experts say, because emerging evidence suggests that even when immediate symptoms stop, the disease can cause long-term complications.
“It’s really similar to everything that’s happening with COVID,” said Janet Baseman, an epidemiology professor at the University of Washington. “People across the country are trying to figure out how to reopen businesses and schools without really knowing how successful mitigation strategies are to minimize transmission because everybody’s trying to do the best they can with the information they have.”
The federal government hasn’t issued guidance for how to determine a recovery rate for COVID-19, Baseman said.
In absence of that, states have created their own definitions of recovered cases that don’t always match up.
“It’s really complicated, and I think that’s one of the reasons you’re seeing variation in what’s considered a recovered case,” Baseman said.
In Idaho, health officials say more than 11,000 of the roughly 28,000 coronavirus cases statewide have recovered — about a 40% recovery rate.
In Utah and Wyoming, meanwhile, officials report much higher recovery rates: They consider around 80% of their combined more than 50,000 cases as recovered.
One key difference between the three states is how they define “recovered” cases of COVID-19.
Idaho says someone has recovered from COVID-19 when it has been 30 days since their symptoms began and they haven’t died.
Utah assumes someone recovers after at least 21 days pass from when their positive coronavirus test was reported, and if they are still alive.
Wyoming sets three standards for a case to be considered as recovered: At least 10 days after someone first experiences symptoms, they must not have respiratory symptoms for 24 hours, and they must not have a fever.
“You will find as many variations on the definition as places you look,” said Benjamin Ridenhour, a University of Idaho professor who developed Idaho’s COVID-19 model. “... I’m not sure there is a way to find comparable recovery rates across regions.”
The novel coronavirus is just that: Novel. And more research rolls out as days pass.
Most cases result in only mild symptoms. Severe cases can send people to the hospital, and sometimes result in death.
Doctors don’t yet completely understand the complications COVID-19 causes. But emerging evidence suggests that it can damage bodily function long-term, including to the lungs and heart.
Dr. Martha Buitrago is an infectious disease expert in Idaho Falls. She’s treated patients with severe complications from COVID-19: Lingering low oxygen levels, brain injury from strokes.
“I assume that a recovered case is somebody who is sick and then gets better. But you know, it’s important to have a definition of ‘gets better,’” Buitrago said.
Baseman said the science on recovery from the coronavirus is “nuanced.” Not enough evidence is available yet, she said, “to have this classification nailed down.”
“The challenge with recovery is these are people who thankfully have not died, but it’s not clear whether they are going to have ongoing lingering symptoms, which means it’s not really clear whether they should be considered recovered,” Baseman said.
“Until we know more about this virus and its impacts on people, it’s gonna be really hard to say what it means to be recovered from COVID. But it’s still important to grapple with it because society has to function and people need to understand what measures they need to be taking based on what stage of illness they’re in.”