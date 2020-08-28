Swaths of inmates in another local jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of Friday morning, 53 of Bingham County Jail's 83 inmates have tested positive for the virus, according to the jail roster and a news release from the sheriff's office. Those test results came in Thursday night, jail administrator Capt. Mark Cowley told the Post Register in a phone interview Friday. He said no test results on inmates are pending.
All inmates were tested Wednesday, Cowley said. That follows four inmates testing positive for the virus Tuesday, according to a sheriff's office news release. The release said: "We have moved all the negative-tested people to other pods."
"Since we administered tests, we haven't taken in any new inmates," Cowley said. But, he said, "there have been a couple that have been released. ... We'll be working through our medical team to identify those people" and "do whatever the public health department tells us to do."
Five jail staffers also tested positive for the virus, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Craig Rowland told the Post Register later that not all test results for the 35 detention staff have been received yet. He said some were tested Friday. Those results likely would be ready Monday, he said.
"All detention deputies have been following all the protocols from the health department and will continue to work with them on any additional protocols," the sheriff's office news release said.
When the jail admits new inmates, Rowland said each of them have to be quarantined in a pod for 14 days. "Once they quarantine and they don't have any signs or symptoms, then we put them in the general pod."
The four inmates who tested positive Tuesday were in the general pod, Rowland. "I think they've all been there more than 30 days, so they were already in the jail before the COVID outbreak," he said.
Rowland said all jail staff who interact with inmates are required to wear masks and gloves, Rowland said. One exception is when they eat.
"Most of our employees believe they got it in the break room," he said.
Since the outbreak, Rowland said new jail policy says only one person at a time can be in the break room. Staff must clean it when they are done, he said.
"We did everything that the health department wants us to do and the CDC recommends in the jail. But we got it. I don't know how," Rowland said. "I thought we were gonna be lucky and not get any."
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann told the Post Register on Friday the health district learned about the outbreak that morning.
"The investigation is ongoing," Mann said. "Based on what we find in the investigation, that will influence any recommendations we would provide to the jail."
Mann said all Bingham County Jail inmates will be included in Bingham County's coronavirus cases that the health district reports. Cases in jail staff will be counted in the counties the staff members each live in, she said.
About two weeks ago, Bonneville County Jail officials tested 35 members of a pod for the coronavirus. All but one of those tests returned positive for the virus, Sheriff Paul Wilde announced Aug. 12.
About a week before the outbreak in Bonneville's jail was publicly reported, medical director Dr. Jeff Keller detailed the jail's isolation procedures to the Post Register. Bingham County Jail contracts with Badger Medicine, Keller's employer. He did not immediately reply to voicemails and a text message from a Post Register reporter.