Bonneville Joint School District 93 officials on Monday announced several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its schools. The virus has affected both staff and students.
A district news release said the confirmed cases were:
— a third-grade student at Ammon Elementary School
— a third-grade student at Bridgewater Elementary School
— an eighth-grade student at Rocky Mountain Middle School
— a staff member at Bonneville High School
— a staff member at Iona Elementary School
District staff has contacted "most if not all of the families of students who were in close contact with any of these individuals at school," the release said. "However, there may be some students that we will still need to follow up with on Tuesday.
"Because all of these individuals have been absent from school for more than 48 hours, all District 93 schools will open as normal on Tuesday."
District 93 staff will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools and buses, the release said.