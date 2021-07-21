The only doctor with a vote on COVID-19 pandemic control policies in eastern Idaho recently stepped down from her role.
Dr. Barbara Nelson, a local OB/GYN who often backed more strict restrictions than other Eastern Idaho Public Health board members, ended her 15 years as the board’s physician representative on July 1. She told the Post Register she is preparing to retire and decided not to pursue a fourth five-year term.
“The health department is in good hands with a great director and stellar employees,” Nelson said. "I have served on national boards and have seen that public health in Idaho is more organized and funded than in many other locations. It has been a pleasure to serve the community.”
Idaho law requires all seven regional public health boards to have at least one licensed physician as a voting member. Most other members are current or former elected county commissioners.
Nelson is at least the second physician representative that is no longer in their health district role during the pandemic. The health district board near Boise is seeking to replace its physician member, Dr. Ted Epperly, who Ada County commissioners recently decided should not serve another term.
Now, the eastern Idaho health board is tasked with finding Nelson’s replacement. Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said there’s no set process to replace “our one and only" physician board member.
Health board chairman Bryon Reed said the board will develop a plan to replace Nelson at an Aug. 20 meeting.
The health board’s bylaws, which were last updated in 2014, outline an appointment process for physician board members.
“In cases where the physician’s term is expiring and he/she does not wish to continue on the board, a notice of the vacancy will be sent to all physicians in the district asking them to notify the district director if he/she is interested in filling the position,” the bylaws say.
Then, the health board “will interview interested physician candidates and select the best qualified applicant willing to serve on the Board,” according to the bylaws. “If no physician is available to serve on the Board, then it shall be noted in the minutes and the Board shall consist of eight board members until such time as a physician can be found.”
Taylor said: “The intent is to follow the bylaws when replacing Dr. Nelson on the board.” But the bylaws don’t answer all questions about the process.
“The issue being contemplated is how to proceed once a physician has expressed interest in being on the Board as there is no defined process in place on how to choose the replacement amongst multiple candidates,” Taylor said.
Nelson graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1993. She earned a Master’s in Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2010, according to her curriculum vitae, a document that details career events.
Since 1997, Nelson has been licensed to practice medicine by the Idaho Board of Medicine, online records show.