White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Idaho Falls on Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little's press office confirmed Friday morning.
Little tweeted a photo of the two on Thursday night in front of a stage with the logo of Melaleuca, an Idaho Falls-based business founded by Idaho businessman Frank Vandersloot.
"Thank you Dr. Birx for stopping in Idaho today," Little's tweet read.
The visit was not listed on Little's calendar, where the governor's office typically lists all public appearances that the governor will make that week. The stop in Idaho Falls was part of a multistate tour to raise prevention awareness for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(Birx) was in Idaho Falls to discuss coronavirus issues," Little's spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said in a text message to the Idaho Press. "She did three sessions, one with (the governor) and state public health, then added local public health, then third session with business and community leaders."
Birx's visit was listed on the Bonneville County Commissioners' agenda from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.