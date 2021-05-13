The special open enrollment periods in Idaho and other state and federal health insurance marketplaces did more than expand access to health care to more low and moderate income earners.
In March, 3,600 more Idahoans enrolled in exchange plans. In April, 4,900 Idahoans enrolled in new plans, said Mikayla Williams, spokeswoman for Your Health Idaho.
But the open season that ended last month also paved the way for people with policies to save money and get higher levels of coverage, according to two people in eastern Idaho who assist with insurance enrollment.
“The big impact was that people could save money, have better benefits to their health plans and better coverage,” Mariana Pablo, an enrollment counselor who doesn’t sell plans but helps people navigate insurance, said in a phone interview.
Usually, people who have health insurance plans through government-run marketplaces can only upgrade or enroll in new plans during a few-week period at the end of the year, said Pat Kelly, director of Idaho’s exchange, Your Health Idaho. But after the federal government opened its market, states — including Idaho — followed suit with their own markets.
A sweeping federal relief package targeted markets to boost insurance in two more ways: By offering bigger tax credit discounts for people already eligible, and by making people with higher incomes eligible. The legislation offers steeper insurance discounts throughout 2021 and 2022, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“The COVID relief legislation provides more financial help, to more people, than ever before to help them pay for health insurance,” said Hillarie Hagen, a health policy analyst for Idaho Voices for Children.
Pablo and Elliot Kirk, an insurance agent from Rigby, said plan upgrades were especially common.
“I had one client that was paying somewhere in the $400 range. The tax credit (raise) came in, and dropped it all the way down to $76,” Kirk said in a phone interview last month. For about $70 more, they upgraded to a gold plan — the highest of three tiers — for a total of $140, he said.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in early May the federal relief had caused almost 940,000 Americans to enroll in plans through the federal marketplace. The federal market will stay open until Aug. 15. Idahoans can only enroll in plans on the state-based exchange.
Idaho regulators say keeping Idaho’s insurance market open for longer, like some other states and the federal government are doing, could risk a rise in monthly premiums.
Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, which oversees private insurance markets, said prolonged open season makes it easy for people to only enroll in insurance when they need medical care or are diagnosed with a new condition. If people aren’t paying premiums continuously, it leaves insurers to foot big bills without consistent payment, Cameron said.
It’s “similar to your car being stalled on the railroad tracks and now you want auto insurance and your house is on fire and you want homeowner insurance,” Cameron said. “That’s a feature with health insurance that we have to guard against.”
Cameron said March’s special open enrollment period was a test to see how enrollment would be affected. He noted that the state had just exited its regular open enrollment period in November and December, which was extended two weeks longer than planned. Idaho later extended open season until April 30.
Kelley called the state’s move to open markets for two months a “measured approach to balance all the factors” and allow people to take advantage of the heightened subsidies.
It isn’t your only chance for insurance
If you have within the past 60 days had a life-changing event like losing a job, getting divorced or having a child, you may be able to enroll in insurance on the exchange through what insurance regulators call a “Qualifying Life Event.” Your Health Idaho lists the following as examples:
— Birth and adoption
— Loss of coverage
— Marriage and divorce
— Moving
— Special circumstances, such as gaining citizenship, legal presence or refugee status; release from jail or prison; the primary tax filer in your household going into prison; and other qualifying events.
— “Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), members of federally recognized tribes can enroll or change plans once per month through Your Health Idaho,” the state exchange’s website said.
For help enrolling in Your Health Idaho plans, you can call 855-944-3246. You can also find insurance agents or enrollment specialists near you by visiting yourhealthidaho.org/find-help. You can select agents that speak Spanish or other languages.
If you don’t have a Qualifying Life Event, you’ll have to wait for regular open enrollment to access Your Health Idaho insurance plans. The market usually opens in November and December.
Enrollment in Medicaid insurance for low-income earners is open year-round. Eligibility is determined by income, household size and disability. An able-bodied adult in a household with four family members with a monthly income of $3,048 may be eligible. For more information on eligibility, visit the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s website at bit.ly/IdahoMedicaidEligibility. Apply for Medicaid online at bit.ly/IdahoMedicaidApply.