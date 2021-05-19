Data released Tuesday night shows that COVID-19 infection rates in eastern Idaho have declined to a 10-month low.
On paper, the numbers represent a significant turnaround in the region’s caseload. An average of fewer than 20 cases was added each day this week. Daily case counts haven’t been that low since last July, when local cases began rising sharply amid a statewide surge.
But the situation today is likely even better than official numbers portray. Many infections were not reported during the pandemic’s early months. Diagnostic tests for coronavirus were extremely limited. And many exposed and infected people did not get tested.
The true number of coronavirus infections during that time is likely higher, said Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor.
Eastern Idaho Public Health spans a largely rural eight-county area that includes Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties. The region is home to almost 250,000 people.
Hospitalizations have also slowed in the health district. Nineteen local residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, about half as many as in mid-April. At least 254 eastern Idahoans have died from COVID-19.
In Southeastern Idaho Public Health, encompassing Bingham, Bannock and outlying counties, just 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week. The most recent lower infection count was in late May 2020, when 17 cases were recorded in a single week.
“Our numbers continue to trend in a positive direction, and we’re so happy to see that and are just so grateful to everyone in our communities who are doing everything they can to make that happen,” health district Director Maggie Mann said in livestream earlier this month.
Mann urged people to get vaccinated while demand slows statewide. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data says in-state providers have more than 360,000 shots on hand, or enough vaccines to last nearly eight weeks
Everyone age 12 and up can receive COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. Minors can only receive the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech.
Almost 47% of Idaho adults have received at least one shot compared to 60% of American adults. About 40% of all eastern and southeastern Idahoans age 12 and up have received at least one shot, compared to about 43% of all eligible Idahoans and 56% of all eligible Americans.
“It is our hope that our cases remain low, and we feel that is best achieved through vaccination,” Taylor said. “Right now, we are actively engaged in vaccinating anyone (12 and over) in the community who desires it. People or businesses can call 208-533-3223 to schedule an appointment or clinic. We believe vaccination is one of the best ways to get our lives back to normal.”