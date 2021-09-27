Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The Post Register is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus
stories. Our ongoing coverage of our community relies on the generous support from our
readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at apgidoffers.com. For
daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our daily news headlines.
Coronavirus deaths in eastern Idaho last week rose to a level that was only last seen in January, while the state was exiting a monthslong case surge that nearly overwhelmed health care systems.
Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in residents of Eastern Idaho Public Health in the week ending Sept. 25, the Post Register's tracking found. The last time deaths have been that high or higher was the week ending in Jan. 1, when 16 deaths were reported. Weekly virus deaths in the region peaked at 18 in the week ending Nov. 21, the Post Register found.
There have been at least 294 COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Idaho Public Health, which spans eight mostly rural counties along the eastern corner of the state.
Four of the 12 deaths reported last week were among people in their 50s. One was a woman in her 30s.
Overall, people age 60 and up make up 89% of all COVID-19 deaths reported in the health district by Monday morning, the Post Register found. There have only been 21 deaths reported in people in their 50s, and a total of 11 deaths of people in their 40s or younger.
About 62% of all COVID-19 deaths in eastern Idaho have been males.
Nearly two-thirds (65.6%) of all COVID-19 deaths in eastern Idaho have been in Bonneville residents.
Eastern Idaho's COVID-19 infection rate has risen to levels last seen in mid-December. The region added 127 cases each day the week ending in Sept. 27, according to the latest available data.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.