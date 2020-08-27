Come Monday, masks might not be legally required in three rural counties in eastern Idaho.
That's after Eastern Idaho Public Health's board of county representatives issued a three-prong vote Thursday to lift the orders, which also include capping event attendance by venue size.
Effective immediately, the board removed Fremont County's mandates, citing low numbers of new coronavirus cases there. And the board voted to end mandates, if new cases remain low over the weekend, for Clark and Lemhi counties on Monday, Aug. 31.
Dr. Barbara Nelson, the board's lone medical doctor, was the only person who opposed lifting the mandates.
Board members, including Chairman Bryon Reed, have said the board should "stick" to its plan that says active case rates in counties should, in part, guide their coronavirus response measures. The three counties have either met metrics to return to having no mandates, or they are nearing those metrics.
The board has largely not discussed the percent of tests that return positive here. For weeks, that rate has been around 15%, well above the 5% threshold that national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported.
The rate of new cases reported each day in eastern Idaho is declining from the highs in July and early August. Daily new cases still remain higher than what the region saw prior to that spike.
"We're pleased with some of the direction the trends are going," said health district epidemiologist James Corbett. He said he anticipated they would see improvements about a month after they issued mandates in Bonneville County. But, he said, "I can't take specific correlation from that. There's other circumstances."
On Thursday afternoon the health district confirmed two more deaths of Bonneville County residents. Both were females in their 70s. Eastern Idaho's has seen 11 deaths due to COVID-19, six of which were reported in the past three weeks.
The board's pandemic response plan projects hospitalizations based on active case rates. The other metric it relies on is total hospitalizations, which hospital officials and data report are declining steadily as hospitals see a reprieve from summer's busy trauma season and as COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to slow.
On lifting the mandates, Nelson said school re-openings are bound seed new outbreaks.
"That's been the experience in communities around the world when schools re-open. ... I know you like to stick to the plan, but I'd prefer a stronger masking message as schools re-open," Nelson said.
Other board members urged that the board will be monitoring cases in these counties throughout the coming weeks and will decide if mandates need to be re-instated.
"Sometimes we have to put a little responsibility on our citizens to do the right thing," Lemhi County representative Ken Miner said. "... I think education throughout this whole thing is gonna be ongoing. We're gonna lift some things. If it goes bad again, it just proves some points on what we were trying to do. I think sticking to our plan is the best policy."
Teton County representative Bill Leake said he's also concerned about school reopening, but he's confident school districts and the health district can work together to "keep those active case rates down."
"We'll be monitoring this on a daily basis throughout the school year ... the first time we get an indication that things are not going in the right direction, I'm confident our board will come together," he said.
Prior to Thursday's vote, six of eight counties here were at what the health board's plan calls moderate-risk level, where the board has voted unanimously to mandate masks and cap event attendance by venue size.
The plan says the board should look to the number of active coronavirus cases in proportion to the population. For most counties to reach the moderate-risk level, their active case rate has to be at least 10 per 10,000 residents for three days. For counties to drop in risk levels, the plan says they need to be below that threshold for the most recent seven days and the mandates must have been in place for 14 days.
Fremont first went below that threshold on Aug. 18. The board mandated masks there Aug. 10.
Lemhi County, with roughly 8,000 residents, was considered at moderate risk when its active case threshold breached 15 active cases per 10,000 people for a third day. The board mandated masks there on Aug. 13. It dropped below that threshold on Aug. 23 and has stayed below since.
Clark County, the state's least populated county, is evaluated on a case-by-case basis because just a few new cases can wildly fluctuate its case rate. The board mandated masks there on Aug. 13.
Earlier this month, the board lifted mandates for Teton County. But four days later, Teton saw its cases rise again and the board reinstated the mandates.