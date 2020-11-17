With six more COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, eastern Idaho health officials have reported a total of 10 new COVID-19 deaths this week.
The highest number of deaths reported in a single week so far was in the last week of October, when 13 new COVID-19 deaths were reported between Oct. 24 and 31.
Each day within the past week, more than 200 new coronavirus cases were reported in eastern Idahoans, according to the Post Register’s tracking of public health data — a record that has been continually set and broken since October.
Five of the deaths reported Tuesday were of Bonneville County residents, Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told reporters in an email. One was of a Lemhi County resident. All six people were in their 70s when they died, Taylor said.
Health officials say 83 eastern Idahoans have died of COVID-19 since March, out of the almost 13,000 who have been infected. Bonneville County has had 53 COVID-19 deaths.