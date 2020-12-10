Two of Idaho’s leading hospital disaster planners told eastern Idaho public health officials on Thursday that the state is teetering toward entering a hospital resource crisis allocation plan if current trends don’t let up.
The criteria to formally enter that plan, a decision which state health planners may delegate to state health Director Dave Jeppesen on Friday morning, include hospitals in at least one region rationing limited resources, additional resources being unavailable and transferring patients not being possible.
“This is present in many situations, and is much closer than we’ve ever been,” said Aaron Gardner, an Idaho Falls pediatric intensive care doctor who both helped develop the state’s Crisis Standards of Care plan and assists with federal hospital emergency coordination through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Regions across the country are experiencing significant shortfalls. And that’s in (hospital) space, staff and stuff,” Gardner said, pointing to staff shortages as “the most significant failed resources.”
Gardner’s explanation of the state’s process to activate Crisis Standards of Care portrayed the reality Idaho intensive care unit doctors and nurses have warned about for weeks. Though a formal move to Crisis Standards of Care would require an official declaration, informal moves to ration resources in hospitals are forced on-the-fly by their ability to meet rapidly rising demands.
Hospital representatives and health officials have acknowledged that’s already happening locally.
“Our partners to the west, both (in) Magic Valley and the Treasure Valley, they don’t have the hospital capacity to assist us either,” health district Director Geri Rackow said, acknowledging that “statewide, we are reaching that breaking point” of implementing the crisis plan.
Dr. Kenneth Krell, the ICU Director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center who also helped develop the state’s hospital crisis plan, told the health board last week that his hospital’s ICU was already rationing care and a statewide declaration was nearing. He didn’t say Thursday how close the state was to initiating its crisis standards of care plan. With Idaho tripling its COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past three months, he said he wasn’t sure.
“We are hopeful we do not have to activate crisis standards of care, but that remains to be seen with that trajectory,” Krell said.
A formal move to Idaho’s Crisis Standards of Care plan, Gardner said, would give frontline health care workers a guide on how to ration care in ways they have never had to do. Traditional health care focuses on using all resources possible to treat patients.
Administering care otherwise is difficult, Gardner said, especially when potentially life-saving treatment is limited. Resource allocation even presents legal challenges for hospitals, for which the state can provide some protection, he said.
Gardner said most states leave the decision to activate the crisis plan to governors, but Idaho’s Board of Health and Welfare is excepted at 9 a.m. Friday to consider granting state health director Jeppesen the authority to issue the declaration, in consultation with an advisory group either before or after activating the plan.
On local hospital capacity, reports from administrators and public data show strains are interfering with the ability to provide routine care. Rural hospitals reported they were OK, but only four ICU beds exist in Eastern Idaho Public Health District outside of Idaho Falls’ two large hospitals. Administrators there said some beds are freeing up with 15 patients dying from COVID-19 since last Wednesday, but staffing shortages linger.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital continues to limit non-emergent, but medically necessary surgeries called “elective procedures.” COO Casey Jackman said his ICU, with 10 or less staffed beds on a given day, was on divert and had to deny three requests from smaller hospitals to transfer patients this week.
Only one of 10 ventilators was free at Community Hospital Thursday morning Jackman said, but all were full the past several days. He expects to have four new ventilators within a week. The hospital was treating 25 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning.
Across the street, EIRMC was treating 37 patients who were admitted for COVID-19, said COO David Hoffenberg. It has a few more free beds, as 10 patients died from the virus, but is still strained, he said.
Eastern Idaho hospitals were treating 68 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday night, according to the health district; 55 were eastern Idahoans.
Eastern Idaho hospitals have been disproportionately impacted by the surge. The health district’s 91% ICU bed occupancy rate last week was higher than the state’s 80% ICU bed occupancy rate, the Post Register previously reported. And National Public Radio reported on Wednesday that 37% of all hospital beds in Bonneville County were filled with COVID-19 patients, a rate higher than any other county in the state.
Local restrictions remained the same at this week’s meeting. Last week, Krell pleaded with the health board to ask law enforcement to enforce the mask mandates they’ve placed in seven of eight counties, along with Gov. Brad Little’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. Board Chairman Bryon Reed said at this week’s meeting that he and Rackow met with health district attorney Michael Kane, who Reed said told them the health board can only issue restrictions, not enforce them.
Meanwhile, Lemhi County has dropped below the active case threshold for mask mandates by the health district. But, at the request of Lemhi’s board representative Ken Miner, the board informally agreed to keep the mandates in place until at least New Year’s.
“Sadly, we’ve lost some real prominent community members. We’ve lost a city council member. We’ve lost a couple prominent business members,” Miner said of the rural county. He said he’s “proud of the point we’re at,” but, he added, “I would ask that the board keep us (under mandates) because I think we have adjusted well to what we have done to slow the (spread) here and I don’t want to give a false narrative.”
In all, more than 17,300 eastern Idahoans have contracted COVID-19; at least 640 have been hospitalized; and at least 129 have died from the virus. Twenty-five local deaths have been reported since Thanksgiving.