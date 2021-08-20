Eastern Idaho Public Health will soon send a letter to every doctor in nearby towns and cities to promote a vacant position on its board.
Health district Director Geri Rackow announced the process at a Friday morning regional health board meeting.
The selection process follows Dr. Barbara Nelson's retirement from the health board this summer. She served on the board for 15 years.
"We appreciate Dr. Nelson’s many years of service and the knowledge and expertise that Dr. Nelson brought to the Board,” board chairman Bryon Reed said in a news release. “We hope there are other physicians in our health district interested and willing to bring their expertise to the board and serve the residents of eastern Idaho.”
Applications are due 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Mail them to the EIPH Board of Health office at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls or email eiphboard@eiph.idaho.gov. Include a cover letter and curriculum vitae.
Eastern Idaho Public Health includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
Idaho law requires one licensed physician, if available, to serve on each of the seven regional public health district boards in the state. The doctor must be a physician licensed by the Idaho Board of Medicine. Nelson has been licensed to practice medicine in Idaho since 1997.
Idaho law also says: "All (board) members shall be chosen with due regard to their knowledge and interest in public health and in promoting the health of the citizens of the state and the public health district."
Until a replacement is selected and begins, no doctors will have a direct vote on COVID-19 pandemic control policies issued by the eastern Idaho health board. Nelson was the sole vote against ending all mask mandates in eastern Idaho in March. Health board members on Friday bristled at the prospect of more public health restrictions but praised vaccination.
Usually, public health districts are relatively obscure government agencies in Idaho, handling issues ranging from septic tanks, restaurant licenses to routine vaccinations. Health districts have come under intense scrutiny during the pandemic. Gov. Brad Little last June passed off significant pandemic control responsibility to regional public health districts.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health board appointed a group of three people to sort through applications, which includes Chairman Reed (Bonneville County), Vice Chairman Brent Mendenhall (Madison County) and new member Blair Dance (Fremont County). Rackow said a handful of physicians already have asked her about the open board slot.
Reed said he anticipates the selection group will narrow down to two or three candidates, depending on the number of applications. Rackow said the group will bring forward selections at the health board's September meeting, which is planned for 9 a.m. Sept. 16, according to a meeting schedule.
The board's vote on a physician isn't final. A majority of the 24 county commissioners within Eastern Idaho Public Health must ratify the vote, the release said.
Physician members serve a five-year term and may seek more terms.
Nelson earned a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2010.
Nelson is at least the second physician board representative that is no longer in their role during the pandemic. Ada County commissioners this week appointed pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who physicians have criticized for spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines, to the health board, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
The vote over Cole came after Ada County Commissioners decided Dr. Ted Epperly, CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, should not serve another term.