As of Thursday, eastern Idaho has already broken a single-week record number of reported COVID-19 deaths, eclipsing the mark set last week.
Four more deaths reported by Eastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday, combined with the seven deaths reported earlier, push the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported this week to 11; nine virus deaths were reported in eastern Idaho last week. The health district has reported 52 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in an email to reporters on Thursday that the four deaths were: two Bonneville County men in their 70s; one Madison County woman in her 80s; and a Lemhi County man in his 60s.
The deaths may have not all occurred this week, but the wave of deaths being reported lately follow a surge of new virus cases that solidified in mid-September, turning the region into a statewide hotspot for weeks. Deaths and hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of how widespread the virus is, experts say.
In a reply to a user's comment on a Facebook post Tuesday night, Eastern Idaho Public Health wrote: "We do not report deaths until we receive official notification from the State that COVID was listed on the death certificate. It can take anywhere from 1 to 12+ days."